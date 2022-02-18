Piero Hincapié: My debut with the National Team was crazy. I didn’t imagine that I was going to start, for me it was a ‘shock’ | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

Fourteen games with the Ecuadorian team and sixteen with Bayer Leverkusen. Despite his short numbers, Piero Hincapié has established himself as one of the best young central defenders in South America, and his quick adaptation to the German Bundesliga has sparked interest in England, Spain and Italy.

The 20-year-old Hincapié from Esmeralda said in a recent interview with the page OneFootball that “the bet to come to Bayer could not have been more successful”. Likewise, the defender revealed the messages from the coach Gustavo Alfaro to get the best game out of him since the day of his debut with the Tri, in June 2021, in the Copa América in Brazil.

“I only have in my head to be able to continue at this level and arrive in the best possible shape for the two matches in March to qualify for the World Cup,” commented Hincapié.

“The bet to come to Bayer could not have been more successful. The club is like a family, everyone treats me like a son. From the technicians to the cooks, always saying hello. The truth is that I think my adaptation is being very good and it helps me a lot that it is a squad with so many South American players, ”he said.

The former Independiente del Valle and Talleres de Córdoba (Argentina) settled down very well in the group of the Spanish-Swiss Gerardo Seoane.

His team is third, with 41 points, in the Bundesliga classification; It is five behind Borussia Dortmund – who they thrashed 5-2 at Signal Iduna Park on February 6 – and eleven behind the leader, Bayern Munich.

The confidence that Alfaro transmits

Holder and irreplaceable since the last Copa América in Brazil, Piero Hincapié stood out in the dialogue with OneFootball that Gustavo Alfaro’s messages have helped him become a man of confidence in the discipline of his club.

“He always tells me to be myself, to have fun. He wants me to be happy on the field and play like I have been doing on a daily basis, which is why I receive the calls”.

One of the most important moments for Hincapié was the day of his official debut playing in the Copa América, which he himself describes as “crazy”. Although the Colombian team won 1-0.

“I was changing and the teacher told me I was going to play. I didn’t believe it. He had been on the bench in the previous games of the tie, so I did not imagine that he was going to start. At that time, for me it was a shockbut at the same time it was the most beautiful personal moment in my career”.

The Ecuadorian team will play its last two games of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in a unified schedule. On the 17th, they will perform as a visitor against Paraguay, in Ciudad del Este, at 6:30 p.m. on March 24; while for the 29th, it will also be measured at 6:30 p.m., with Argentina, to be defined if it will be at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium, in Guayaquil, or at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado, in Quito. (D)