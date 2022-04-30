Pierre Gasly wants Checo Pérez’s seat at Red Bull

During the 2021 seasonwhen the arrival of Sergio Perez to Red Bullteam of the Formula 1one of the most insistent critics towards him was Pierre Gasleywho right now has a seat in the Maximum Category with Alpha Tauri.

And, although it seemed that the French had already accepted what he had to do, he launched again that he has the talent to take the place of Czech with the Austrian team.

“I see to Charles (Leclerc) in a FerrariI see to Max (Verstappen) at Red Bull, George (Russell) in Mercedes, Lando (Norris) at McLaren. I’ve been fighting these guys my entire career. I know this is where I belong and I want to have my chance to be in this position as well,” she said between the lines, during an interview with racefans.net.

The Frenchman asserted in the sense of the place he deserves on the circuit, leaving aside that his results have not been the most attractive

“I feel ready. I feel I have shown my potential. I have shown that I am capable of delivering once I have the tools I need in my hands to do so.

“But then, I also understand them. It’s your decision, I’m fine with that. I think the important thing is that, at the end of the day, when you work with a team, a team works with a driver or a driver works with a team, there has to be that common will and desire to do it together. Whatever is needed. There has to be a will to do things together, to have the same goal in mind”.

He presumed that “the driver I am today is much better than the one I was after a year. If they saw at the time that he was the right fit for the team, after such a short time, then there is even more reason now to think that I am ready to get that seat,” hinting at the Red Bull team.

“I think I have always said that, at the moment, my priority is to discuss with Red Bull and they will always take precedence over others. Because I am very grateful for everything they have done in my career and I am aware that I would never be here without the support of Helmut and Red Bull in recent years,” he concluded.

