Piers Morgan urges Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Man Utd and join this club

Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer after accusing Manchester United’s “arrogant” side of disrespecting the Portuguese star.

Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top 4 are hanging by a thread after their 3-1 loss at the Emirates on Saturday.

Ronaldo netted his 22nd goal of the season for United, but goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka secured a crucial victory for Arsenal.

The Gunners are now fourth in the Premier League, two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham and six clear of sixth-placed United.

Morgan, an Arsenal fan, has urged his club to make a bid for Ronaldo in the summer window and said he spoke with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to try to convince him to join.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Morgan said: “When it comes to money, owners, wealth and banks, we have the richest of them all.

“Stan Kroenke has £10billion, he’s married to a woman who has even more with the Walmart heiress who has £15billion. He has just bought a ranch for 750 million pounds, he can afford to buy two attackers!

“Do you know what I would do if I were the manager of Arsenal? I would get Cristiano Ronaldo and put him in front. I had this conversation with him last week. I told him ‘come to Arsenal’.

“The history of Arsenal and Manchester United is very interesting. On paper, United have far more talented and far more experienced players, but they don’t have the right attitude.

“The mental attitude is shocking. Whatever happens at this club… if they didn’t have Ronaldo in the team they wouldn’t win, whereas Arsenal have young, hungry, really promising guys who have a great attitude. »

Morgan added: “I’m not even kidding. I would love to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Arsenal. If he doesn’t stay at United, I would definitely take him.

“I’d sign Ronaldo for Arsenal!” “I had this conversation with him last week. I’d take him in a heartbeat.” ❤️ “United’s youngsters don’t respect him.”@PiersMorgan reveals how he has told @Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/AdzDhIl1WD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 25, 2022

“I watched this game last weekend and he was the best player on the pitch.

“As a striker, when you look at Ronaldo’s movement and his goalscoring record at 37, I would put Ronaldo up front and let those kids learn from him. »

Earlier this season, Ronaldo called out his teammates in an interview in which he questioned their attitude in training and why the squad’s young players weren’t listening to his advice.

Morgan believes the youngsters at Arsenal are more down to earth than those at Old Trafford and would be more willing to listen and learn from Ronaldo.

“I think egos write checks that lack of trophies don’t cash, and my message to these young United stars is that you have talent, but your egos are out of control and you should seek advice from Ronaldo,” Morgan added.

“If you had even a tenth of his work ethic, his ability, his success and his trophies around the world, you would be much better than you are now, but there is an arrogance in these players that we don’t have at Arsenal.

“That’s not the problem. Bring in some world class players and then I might start believing in this process. »

