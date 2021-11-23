Pietro Castellitto at Movie Mag

“Who would I have the world save for? To Bruce Willis. When it comes to making decisions, he seems a little smarter than Sylvester Stallone. ” Word of Emanuela Fanelli, godmother of the 39th Turin Film Festival, guest in the episode of “MovieMag” aired on Wednesday 24 November at 10.55 pm and, in reruns, on the night of Rai1 to comment, in its own way, on the action films of the Rai Movie schedule (digital terrestrial channel 24).

From the godmother to the Director of the Turin Film Festival: Stefano Francia Di Celle previews some previews of the now imminent Turin festival and some of the most anticipated films, including the documentary The Truffle Hunters, dedicated to the “trifolau”, the Piedmontese truffle hunters, previewed at the Turin Film Festival.

Pietro Castellitto, on the other hand, is the protagonist of this week’s interview with Federico Pontiggia. The director, actor and writer talks about the generational clash, about writing, about his new book The Hyperboreans, and declares: “The anger of children arises from the distance between what they feel they are and the concrete possibilities of being realized in the real world”. Afterwards, the magazine remembers Mario Monicelli with rare archive footage, on the occasion of the anniversary of his death.

Arrives in theaters A monstrous family, a comedy signed by Volfango De Biasi, and “MovieMag” interviews Lillo Petrolo, Massimo Ghini, Ilaria Spada and the other protagonists of the film to find out more. The red love – One hundred erotic poems is the title of Roberto Piumini’s new poetry collection, a polite and delicate tribute to the themes of courtship and eros. The magazine meets the writer and poet, to ask him the question that every week reveals to the best authors: what is your favorite film?

Emanuela Fanelli is from Cancer, Pietro Castellitto is from Sagittarius and Lillo Petrolo from the Virgin. What are the Rai Movie films best suited to their zodiac signs? We find out at the end of the episode with the Horoscope of Cinema, signed by Simon & The Stars.