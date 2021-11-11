Pietro Masotti, become a priest? The revelation of the actor

During the new episode of Today is another day, Pietro Masotti made an unexpected revelation: he wanted to become a priest. Here’s how things went.

As we know The Paradise of the Ladies is one of the most loved Italian soap operas and followed by the public. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors Pietro Masotti who plays the role of bartender Marcello Barbieri.

The actor quickly became popular with the general public. Where his career visibly took off, after a long period of hard apprenticeship between theater and various jobs to support himself.

A truly congenial period for Pietro, so much so that he is often a guest of Serena Bortone in the Rai 1 program Today is another day. We often see him as one of the “stable affections” together with his colleague Emanuel Caserio.

Precisely in today’s episode, Thursday 11 November, Pietro took the opportunity of the guest of the former frante and singer Giuseppe Cionfoli to reveal news that no one knew: he wanted to become a priest. Here’s how things went.

Today is another day, Pietro Masotti’s confession: “At 11 I wanted to enter the seminary, but then …”

Among the guests of Serena Bortone to Today is another day there was Giuseppe Cionfoli. The singer told about his debut at the Sanremo Festival and his experience as a friar, a career which he later abandoned to pursue that in music.

Speaking of the religious path, Pietro Masotti intervened in the speech saying: “At 11 I was about to enter the seminary”. Pressed by the host, he then told how that decision had been made and who had made him change his mind.

“I enjoyed writing prayers – confesses – for me it was a form of vocation, that’s why I wanted to enter the seminary. But then my mother made me change her mind – continues the actor – and so I went on with my life “.

Definitely an anecdote that many fans did not know, as he had never revealed it before. But given how his career has gone, we can safely say that the choice to become an actor was undoubtedly a good one.