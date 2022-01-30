Pietro Sermonti, the fight against the disease: “The testicles …”

Pietro Sermonti, we all remember him in the famous fiction “A Doctor in the Family”, which conquered millions of Italians. He who played the doctor Guido in the film suffered from health problems.

We all remember it as Guido Zaninthe doctor of the cult fiction of Rai 1, A doctor in the family. It is about Pietro Sermontiactor who has made 12 films for the big screen and 16 TV series and films.

The actor was born in Rome and is the writer’s son Vittorio Sermonti and the entrepreneur Samaritan Rattazzidaughter of Susanna Agnelli he was born in Count Urbano Rattazzi. As a child, Sermonti dreamed of being a footballer, in fact, he played in the Juventus youth teams, but, due to some physical problems, he then had to give up. Subsequently, he graduated from the French school Lyce Chateaubriand, from there began his ascent.

The general public remembers him above all for a Family doctorher love affair with Mariain the fictional daughter of the actor Giulio Scarpatiand nephew of ninno Freeglued millions of viewers.

Sermonti will also take part in other works such as “Elisa di Rivombrosa”(2003), with Alessandro Preziosi and Vittoria Puccinithen “The Chinese wife”(2006) and the sitcom “Boris“(2007) and “Boris 2”in the role of the actor, mediocre but “very convinced”, Stanis La Rochelle.

The health problems of Pietro Sermonti

When I was a boy, Pietro Sermonti he really risked a lot, so much so that he was forced to remedy the intimate problem, a surgical operation.

In an interview with the weekly Ok Health confessed: “I was 22 and I ran to the andrologist who prescribed me an examination of the seminal fluid. It was bilateral varicocele. It means that the veins in both testicles dilate due to the reflux of blood. Many have the unilateral, but mine is for a select few. Caricocele is the leading cause of male infertility, because it gradually alters the quality and quantity of spermatozoa. The thought that I might not have children made me very afraid ”.

The actor noticed the problem during a sexual intercourse, in which he felt a pain comparable to that of childbirth. At that point he was forced to intervene with an operation.

“If I hadn’t been in pain, as happens to many, and hadn’t been examined, I could have become sterile. Three days later I immediately wanted to do a test to verify that the operation was successful, but the meeting with my girlfriend went very badly, in the sense that the pains were the same “. L

In fact, the healing did not happen immediately but only after a week, Pietro Sermonti understood that the worst was over.