PIF enters the game KKR-TIM: DAZN in the background

After the interest in Inter and the purchase of a minority stake in the car manufacturer Horacio Pagani, PIF is targeting another operation in Italy. The sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia would in fact be ready to enter the KKR-TIM match. As reported by Bloomberg, in fact, KKR has contacted the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia while looking for co-investors to join its proposed acquisition of TIM.

KKR thus turned to the Public Investment Fund, chaired by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to assess its interest in providing capital for the offer. PIF, however, would only take a passive role in the deal, with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund having yet to decide whether or not to join the consortium that is creating KKR.

The US fund, based in New York, presented in November a preliminary proposal for the acquisition of TIM for a value of approximately € 10.8 billion, an offer defined as an amicable one, working to obtain the support of the Board of Directors for the offer. Among the obstacles remains the French Vivendi, the main shareholder of Telecom, which at the moment continues to have no intention of selling its stake, also deeming the offer insufficient compared to Telecom’s fair value.

In the background there is also the agreement between TIM itself and DAZN regarding the TV rights of Serie A. TIM has in fact signed an agreement with the streaming platform for about 340 million euros per season for the three-year period 2021-2024, an investment important to push your TimVision platform. However, the results are not what we had hoped for and the guaranteed minimum of 340 million per season has been judged to be revised in recent weeks. There are two possibilities: an agreement between the parties or a confrontation with stamped cards. In the first case, you could go through an immediate discount on the guaranteed minimum between 60 and 80 million euros per season.

According to the calculations made in TIM, in particular, the results below expectations would have been determined by the transmission problems that DAZN had in the first days of the championship. The result would be visible in an increased “dropout rate”. Furthermore, according to TIM, DAZN’s choice to guarantee its customers “concurrency” would also have generated a negative impact.