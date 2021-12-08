Pif: “The EU directive? For companies that exploit riders it is bad”

“They have turned something dirty into something that shouldn’t have anything dirty. Ordering a pizza is not a crime, the delivery has nothing rotten, but many companies that manage it have created this distortion. Work in Italy is a system for the desperate and the more you go South, the worse it is ”. Pierfrancesco Diliberto, better known as Pif, the world of riders has known him in a transversal way. A rider, played by Fabio De Luigi, is the protagonist of his latest film, “And we like assholes remained to watch”, produced by Sky Italia and distributed on Sky Cinema and streaming on Now Tv. Dystopian comedy, tells the story of love between the inventor of an algorithm that made him unemployed and a hologram (Ilena Pastorelli), who sells feelings for a fee. “It is a comedy, a light story, but it is typical of the Italian comedy to denounce the true facts”, Pif points out with Huffpost on the phone. We talk to him about a topic that has very little light: the European Commission will approve a directive that will define the riders as subordinates, they can be hired. “It’s funny that workers who are granted rights make the news”, comments Pif, “This is already indicative of the fact that something is wrong. It is going badly for all the companies that wanted to proceed wildly, but still the road is long. There is little to celebrate “.

He stated that he also feels guilty about ordering a pizza now that he knows what’s behind it. What’s behind it?

They have turned something dirty into something that shouldn’t have anything dirty. Ordering a pizza is not a crime, the delivery has nothing rotten, but many companies that manage it have created this distortion. I asked the rider who gave me some tips to write the film what we can do, if not ordering more it could somehow be useful. But they live thanks to this work, thanks also to the number of orders. What needs to be asked are rights, we always move too slowly.

A system for the desperate, a manager of these companies called it.

It is impressive. They are aware of and live on this attitude. While being a rider abroad is often a chore for students, here in Italy entire families live on the salary that comes from this activity. The cowardly thing about creating a system of desperate people is dealing with people who have no alternative.

How was it possible to come to this? Accepting an alienating job, without rights and with inadequate salaries.

Because that manager is right. Work in Italy is a system for the desperate and the more you go South, the worse it is. I happened to hear stories that I thought impossible in 2021, of employees forced to pay back part of their salary to the employer, for one thing. The Italian work system is based on people’s despair. For some it may be comforting to think it’s just a rider problem, but that’s not the case.

Everyone mourns his illness? The problem of the riders is not able to indignant because it is perceived as something that concerns a niche?

The psychological mechanism is often that, it is part of the Italian mentality, in places where the sense of community is not widespread: as long as the problem does not concern me, I do not deal with it. But we must not intervene because it affects us firsthand, but because it is unfair. Convenience spoils: we pick up our mobile phones and without moving from the sofa we can receive food at home. This is not wrong, but we must also take into account what happens outside the home.

In his film, Fuuber’s app “controls” the protagonist’s life. Has technology fostered degeneration at work?

When you complain about this system, every time at a certain point the word “algorithm” comes into question: you can’t blame a human being, he decides. But the algorithm did not fall out of the sky. It is now used as a fig leaf to hide behind to exploit people without taking responsibility for them. I like technology, it is an opportunity, it gives you a flexibility that is in the nature of my work, but that doesn’t have to mean that minimum rights can be canceled.

There seems to be an awakening. During the years of the pandemic, an increase in resignations was recorded.

The pandemic is an earthquake that has involved and shocked us all. It made us realize that there are alternatives to spending the whole day in the office. Paradoxically, I have one of the most precarious jobs of all, even if seen from the outside it seems so safe. We depend on the spectators, on those who follow and if one day no one will follow us anymore, we will be in the middle of a road. Despite this, I can’t imagine myself as an employee, knowing from January 1st how much vacation I will have in a year. It is not in my nature. It is in the nature of the profession that I move from one company to another. I am absolutely in favor of flexibility, I am much more liberal than I may seem. In my opinion it is not serious that there are people who work on Sundays, it is serious if the salary they take on Sunday is not adequate.

The new generation is Greta’s people, attentive to their future. Can we expect a change of course from them or will they pay for the compromises of those who preceded them?

It is up to us whether they will once again be victims of an unfair system. It depends how long we will be watching and how much we will be assholes. Perhaps if our parents and grandparents had been more far-sighted we would not be in this situation.

In order not to be like assholes watching, what can we do?

Make those who govern us understand that it is something we care about, by protesting. Government is often passive if the citizen is passive. If we just shrug, mutter “We live in a shameful country,” it is clear that they will continue to do what they want.