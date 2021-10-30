Pig – Bluray review of the film with Nicolas Cage

Pig: Our review of Michael Sarnoski’s film starring an unforgettable Nicolas Cage is available October 20 on Bluray and DVD with Eagle Pictures.

Well, today we review the surprising and poignant Pig, a film lasting an hour and thirty-two minutes definitely enthralling that we were strongly moved, touched, we repeat, deeply moved and extremely amazed, as Pig, first work of the hitherto almost unknown Michael Sarnoski, is in fact signed by a director apparently coming out of nowhere, although he had directed some interesting short films and episodes of the TV series Olympia.

What with that his opus and his directorial debut (obviously, we mean a feature film), in a sensational way, left the world critics speechless. Which, in fact, has incensed Pig of enthusiastic comments, lavishing him with unparalleled praise.

Indeed, not a few commentators, American and non-American, have shouted at the masterpiece. Here, perhaps the word masterpiece it seems to us, frankly, a bit exaggerated, it must also certainly be said that Pig it is a very beautiful film and, we repeat, highly emotional.

And it is played, as an absolute protagonist, omnipresent from the first to the very last scene, by a Nicolas Cage that, once again, after so many so-called food tests in objectively unwatchable and / or even unpresentable films, he guesses another truly gigantic and remarkable actor’s test.

By doing so, he punctually nourishes his fame as an actor that is qualitatively unclassifiable. Because it alternates, with incredible ease, performance excellent, indeed exceptional and memorable, to others extremely poor, indeed euphemistically embarrassing.

Yup, embarassing it is an euphemism if we approach this adjective with its painful, feeble acting in monstrous junk like, for example, Jiu Jitsu or 2030 – Escape to the future, film, the latter, perhaps seen by three people on Planet Earth, huh huh.

In short, what kind of actor is, in every sense, the great Nic Cage? Precisely, an object not well identified and more indecipherable than a hallucinating, alien spaceship.

But the interpretive madness of Cage we like it a lot and we go, in turn, crazy.

Returning to Pig, written by the same Sarnoski together with the screenwriter Vanessa Block, here is the plot:

Rob (Cage) is a bearded hermit hunter of truffles who lives, in a dilapidated hut, lonely in the wildest and most wooded Oregon. Lying alone in his decrepit and creaking house at the foot of centuries-old forest oaks. Suddenly, he returns to his native Portland, setting out in search of his beloved missing pig, indeed, more precisely, kidnapped.

Extraordinary masterful photography of strong impact and evocative atmosphere by Patrick Scola (credited only as Pat) and enchanting music signed by Alexis Grapsas & Philip Klein.

Pig it has an apparently laughable and very sparse plot in terms of narrative implications that are practically non-existent. Yet it overwhelms from start to finish in a wonderfully touching way.

As, supported by a magnetic Cage who gave himself body and soul to the character he embodied here, directed by a Sarnoski inspired and illuminated, as just mentioned above, by hypnotic photographic tones, he bases much of his charm on the visual, dreamlike transcendent.

As if Pig it was, more than a real film, an amazing melancholy ode displayed in resonant images, in our hearts, of vivid and full-bodied, grandiose emotional impact of the most softly unconscious. A delicate, wonderful work with a Cage that, for the umpteenth time, displaces anyone, especially denying his obstinate detractors. Who, willy-nilly, faced with this test of his, will no longer be able to deny the evidence. In other words, simply this: Nicolas Cage is a living legend.

So it is, there is no question. The rest is futile, foolish bar chatter and nonsense said ungenerously by people who don’t understand anything about Cinema.

Pig it is not for everyone, indeed, it is for very few. Echoing atmospheric suggestions à la Terrence Malick, Malickian if you prefer, in some places it resembles another film with Nicolas Cage itself, that is Joe. So, it goes long zoom in and very slow panoramas that to most people may appear soporific and indigestible.

But it must be admittedly admitted that, despite the first half hour quite difficult due to its too slow rhythm, towards the last forty-five minutes it takes off considerably and rears even more lyrically, reaching high peaks of poetry of great quote.

Disrupting us with a series of twist unexpected.

If you can’t stand a Cage with muted acting but love the Nic unleashed in overacting, obviously Pig not for you. Above all, if you adore dynamic and crackling action films and do not look kindly on films with a practically reduced plot, based almost exclusively on suggestions, forget it.

In cast, co-star Alex Wolff And Adam Arkin (A Serious Man), the latter in the role of the father of the character of Wolff.

Pig – The Bluray by Davide Belardo

Produced and distributed by Eagle Pictures the Bluray from Pig shows a level technical sector but is devoid of special content, consisting only of the trailer.

Visually, the video quado shows itself in line with the intentions of the original shot (composed of shots taken with various equipment from Alexa Mini to Super Speed ​​MKII) and characterized by desolating atmospheres and a soft and finely defined detail. Not a reference video therefore however happily faithful to the intentions of the shot and perfectly transposed.

On the audio side we find two encodings in 5.1 DTS HD MA, both for the Italian audio and for the original English language. Both are well balanced and convincing in underlining every moment of the film.

The extras as already mentioned are limited to the sole presence of the trailer.

