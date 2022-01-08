Pig, by Michael Sarnoski. The review of the film with Nicolas Cage

From the trailer it looked like we were getting ready for a style slaughter John Wick for a stolen truffle pig. What Michael Sarnoski’s debut left us is an intimate film that gives the audience one of the best interpretations of Nicolas Cage ever. Pig tells the story of Robin Feld, a former Portland chef who became a truffle collector in the Oregon forests. Rob is a man who has decided to leave his city made of compromises, struggles and hypocrisies, to return to a life built on the essential and on truffle hunting, helped by Brandy, his domestic pig. He was one of the best chefs in the city, but he refused success to shut himself up in a small house in the middle of the woods away from the memories and pain of the past. The apparent tranquility and harmony, however, is destroyed by thugs who take Brandy away from him. It will be the beginning of the end, and Rob will have to return to confront the world he ran away from for fifteen very long years. Like his action counterpart, to which many have compared him for the initial MacGuffin that pushes the narrative, Cage’s character also has to get back into the game and return to town. But unlike John Wick, a true angel of revenge, Rob is a more messianic character. Literally ready to turn the other cheek, as in the Fight Club scene, and to challenge vis a vis that society from which he escaped and which now, more than ever, needs a purified voice, like his, to put these prisoners among the concrete buildings facing the evils and falsehoods of contemporaneity.

Cage lets go of the usual over-the-top acting, which has worked great in some contexts (Color Out of Space by Richard Stanley; Mandy by Panos Cosmatos; Mom and Dad by Brian Taylor), and brings in a man who returns to being slaughterhouse fodder (maybe we all are). A tired man with a swollen face who wanders inside his past creating a soliloquy on existence. What is actually of value in our lives?

In a period like the one we have been experiencing for two years now, the questions posed by Sarnoski’s film manage to touch us closely. At a time when all people flee in search of something of value, in search of a reason to continue their existence, perhaps the answer lies precisely in the search itself. And the first to arrive at this awareness is Cage himself who in recent years has been increasingly distant from the majors by accepting roles from smaller films. And it is in the independent that Cage is slowly finding his way more and more. Free from the compromises of the film industry. Free to be able to give vent to his “Cage Rage” and brand every product he works in with his crazy and recognizable face. A tragedy took him out of his comfort zone, but he learned to accept the pain and now even the dusty audio cassette from the past is no longer a buffer. To do so, however, he had to lose everything, and this is where the answer lies. Perhaps nothing values ​​our life more than ourselves.

