Pig by Nicolas Cage, Oscar Isaac and Drive my car among the nominations

Ahead of the awards ceremony to be held on November 29, they have been unveiled the nominations for the Gotham Awards 2021, featuring some of the best films of the year including Pig with Nicolas Cage and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive my car.
Absolute news from 2021 the gender fluid categories: for the first time the categories of acting performances will be divided also by sex but only by the role, as protagonist or non-protagonist, which – as you will see below – has led to mixed nominations. Let’s see all the nominated films and artists together:
Best Feature
- The Green Knight by David Lowery
- The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Passing by Rebecca Hall
- Pig by Michael Sarnoski
- Test Pattern by Shatara Michelle Ford
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension by Jessica Kingdon
- Faya Dayi by Jessica Beshir
- President by Camilla Nielsson
- Summer Of Soul (… Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Best International Feature
- Azor by Andreas Fontana
- Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- The Souvenir Part II by Joanna Hogg
- Titane by Julia Ducournau
- What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by Alexandre Koberidze
- The Worst Person In The World by Joachim Trier
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
- Edson Oda, Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Rebecca Hall, Passing (Netflix)
- Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)
- Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)
Best Screenplay
- The Card Counter, Paul Schrader
- El Planeta, Amalia Ulman
- The Green Knight, David Lowery
- The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Passing, Rebecca Hall
- Red Rocket, Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch
Outstanding Lead Performance
- Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
- Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
- Michael Greyeyes in Wild Indian
- Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern
- Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter
- Taylour Paige in Zola
- Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon
- Simon Rex in Red Rocket
- Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders
- Tessa Thompson in Passing
Outstanding Supporting Performance
- Reed Birney in Mass
- Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter
- Colman Domingo in Zola
- Gaby Hoffmann in C’mon C’mon
- Troy Kotsur in CODA
- Marlee Matlin in CODA
- Ruth Negga in Passing
Breakthrough Performer
- Emilia Jones in CODA
- Natalie Morales in Language Lessons
- Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby
- Suzanna Son in Red Rocket
- Amalia Ulman in El Planeta