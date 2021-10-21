Pig by Nicolas Cage, Oscar Isaac and Drive my car among the nominations

Ahead of the awards ceremony to be held on November 29, they have been unveiled the nominations for the Gotham Awards 2021, featuring some of the best films of the year including Pig with Nicolas Cage and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive my car.

Absolute news from 2021 the gender fluid categories: for the first time the categories of acting performances will be divided also by sex but only by the role, as protagonist or non-protagonist, which – as you will see below – has led to mixed nominations. Let’s see all the nominated films and artists together:

Best Feature

The Green Knight by David Lowery

The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Passing by Rebecca Hall

Pig by Michael Sarnoski

Test Pattern by Shatara Michelle Ford

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension by Jessica Kingdon

Faya Dayi by Jessica Beshir

President by Camilla Nielsson

Summer Of Soul (… Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Best International Feature

Azor by Andreas Fontana

Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The Souvenir Part II by Joanna Hogg

Titane by Julia Ducournau

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by Alexandre Koberidze

The Worst Person In The World by Joachim Trier

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Edson Oda, Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Hall, Passing (Netflix)

Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

Best Screenplay

The Card Counter, Paul Schrader

El Planeta, Amalia Ulman

The Green Knight, David Lowery

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Passing, Rebecca Hall

Red Rocket, Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes in Wild Indian

Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter

Taylour Paige in Zola

Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon

Simon Rex in Red Rocket

Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders

Tessa Thompson in Passing

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in Mass

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Colman Domingo in Zola

Gaby Hoffmann in C’mon C’mon

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Marlee Matlin in CODA

Ruth Negga in Passing

Breakthrough Performer