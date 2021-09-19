Pig, here is the first poster of the new film with Nicolas Cage!

Of Pig We hadn’t talked for a while, but that didn’t mean the production was on our hands: work on the new film with Nicolas Cage has in fact continued over the last few months, with the first poster now reminding us of the arrival in short times of the first official trailer and, of course, of the feature film itself on the big screen.

Pig was announced in early 2020, resulting in one of the few happy notes at a time when the film industry was starting to reckon. with stops and slowdowns imposed by the first phase of the pandemic.

Released on July 16, the film directed by Michael Sarnoski (director of his first feature) will see Cage in the role of a truffle hunter who lives lonely in Oregon: the kidnapping of his beloved pig, however, will force our to return to Portland to try to recover the poor animal. Here, however, the character of Nicolas Cage he will have to deal with a past he had tried to forget.

The Pig trailer should be released in a couple of days: only then, therefore, will we be able to know more about this thriller that promises to be real one of a kind! The appointment in the room, on the other hand, is a few weeks away.