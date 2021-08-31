Pig: Italian trailer of the new film with Nicolas Cage … chasing his pig

Eagle Pictures has released the Italian trailer of Pig, the dramatic film starring Nicolas Cage coming soon in digital download and home video.

Nicolas Cage, in recent times, he has been very prolific and active, with several films in which he was the absolute protagonist: among these, he aroused a lot of curiosity Pig, which we now learn is coming to our market via Eagle Pictures.

On September 15th the film will arrive on demand, dubbed in Italian, on all major platforms, and in Home Video (DVD and Blu-Ray) from October 20th.

This is the synopsis of the film:

Rob (Nicolas Cage) is a former great chef who retired to the wilds of Oregon. He is a lonely man, a truffle hunter accompanied only by his beloved pig. When some unscrupulous people kidnap his faithful pet, he will have to retrace his steps to Portland, face his past and settle what he had left unfinished.

