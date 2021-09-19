Pig: Nicolas Cage is a chef who steals a truffle pig, but maybe it’s not that bad

Pig comes out, the new film with Nicolas Cage where the actor plays a former chef whose pet truffle pig is stolen (at least, that’s what we understand from the trailer).

Is called Pig, is the new film with Nicolas Cage, and perhaps it is worth stopping for a moment to talk about it seriously. We said it seriously, so do us the favor of withholding ironic comments, at least for a few minutes.

Then. Let’s start from the plot, or at least from what you can guess by looking at the trailer that has just been released. Rob (aka Nicolas Cage) is a kind of social outcast, one who lives in the woods, long beard and so on, and has a pig as his only friend. Plus, a truffle hunting pig. Everything is fine, perhaps a little boring but still reassuring, when suddenly the drama happens: the pig is kidnapped.

And nothing, you have to go and get it back, this blessed pig, returning to the cursed city, which triggers a whole series of memories in Rob about when – it seems from the trailer – he was a famous chef and remembered every dish served and every person hosted in his restaurant.

How is it that then a top chef ended up playing the hermit with the homeless Nicolas Cage will explain it to us, in what seems like a film that we could define absurd without fear of offending anyone, not even the truffle pig protagonist of the kidnapping. And if you are thinking that you will never go to see such cosmic nonsense, think again for a moment, because we know many chefs who are convinced that they have more than arrived at which perhaps it would not hurt to remember that it is a moment that life takes you to a forest to live with. a pig.