Pig: Nicolas Cage refuses to see his new movie

Pig is the new film by Nicolas Cage which will soon also be released in Italy

Nicolas Cage he knew deep down how to play Rob, the melancholy grumpy truffle hunter at the center of the new film Pig. The indie drama explores the bond between Rob and his pet pig (a truffle pig) and his now distant past life as a renowned chef. Nicolas Cage is renowned for having been one of the best action stars of the late 90s and the early 1980s. He had not yet had the opportunity to immerse himself in such a deep and cerebral role, he managed with great technique and study to relate to the tormented feelings of the protagonist Rob, regarding his dark past and the desire to isolate himself from the civilized world.

Cage revealed during an interview:

I feel like I’ve stepped into my wilderness and left the small town that is Hollywood. I don’t know exactly why Rob left his celebrity life. It’s never fully explained, and that’s a feature I like about the film. But as for me, I don’t know if I would like to go back. I don’t know if I would like to go make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a completely different climate. There is a lot of fear there.

Cage has lost his fame and it is no longer the money machine it was when he participated in such films Ghost Rider, the films of Jerry Bruckheimer like The Rock or With Air. He has spent the last decade of his life appearing as an extra in very cheap, painful, worthless films. But Cage has repeatedly stated that even when the film was a success he was sometimes irritated by the commercial constraints that were placed on his performances.

When I was making Jerry Bruckheimer films one after the other, it was a high pressure game. There were a lot of funny moments, but at the same time there was also “We wrote this line. It must be said in this way ”. They would put a camera on you and photograph you, and order you: “Now say the beat of the training wheels of the roller skates.” I said: “I will do it, but I would also like to try this way”. In independent films, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room.

With Pig, Nicolas Cage has chosen to do something different. Regarding the relationship between the pet and Rob, Cage put it this way:

I have always been close to my animals. I think a lot of people who are in the sights of stardom are also affected by this. There is a truth there. Sometimes when you meet someone who knows you from a movie but doesn’t know you as yourself, they want to belittle you in some way or see you as a competitor. With animals this is not the case, so relationships with animals become the closest to family. They become the ones who have nothing to hide and just want to share this moment with you. I will never see this movie. They tell me it’s a good movie. They tell me that people love it and enjoy it, but I did it for the public. It’s too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everyone. Psychologically, it’s too bizarre and extravagant for me.

Who knows if Nicolas Cage will ever change his mind, and will enjoy the film in the company of his cat Merlin!