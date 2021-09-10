Pig: Nicolas Cage talks about the positive comments | Cinema

The Hollywood Reporter interviewedabout, revenge thriller directed by Michael Sarnoski.

The project, written by Sarnoski and based on a story by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block, follows an Oregon truffle hunter (Cage) who is forced to return to Portland and come to terms with his past after the kidnapping of his pig from hunting.

The actor first talked about the comparisons with John Wick: “I can’t think of a film more distant from Pig’s John Wick” commented. As for the positive reviews received for the role:

I find it very nice to have such enthusiastic comments. It’s a little surprising, I admit, but it’s very cool.

He then reiterated that he does not intend to stray too far from the independent scene:

I don’t know if I’ll ever go back to making those Jerry Bruckheimer-style blockbusters because I think there’s a cult of fear in studio system which I find disheartening. I don’t feel the same when I make an independent film.

The cast also includes Alex Wolff (Hereditary – The Roots of Evil). Among the producers of the feature film we find Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Rath, Joseph Restaino and Tisch, as well as Sarnoski and Vanessa Block who took care of financing the project through Pulse Films.

