Pig | Review of Michael Sarnoski’s film, with Nicolas Cage

Let’s start by saying that the advertising campaign built around Pig by the screenwriter and director Michael Sarnoski and co-writer Vanessa Block is a bit misleading. In fact, comparisons with John Wick or with Mandy (the review) based on a rather intriguing trailer and to be honest it’s not a complete inaccuracy of what is actually seen.

There is a fair degree of world-building at the John Wick, and the general gloomy and meditative tone is reminiscent of the work of Nicolas Cage – also protagonist there – in the 2018 film by Panos Cosmatos. However, the ultra stylization of those two works is entirely absent in Pig, and although it is not without violence (it has still been classified Rated-R), there’s not as much of it as one could – and should – expect in a thriller that seems so directly inspired by two very action-oriented titles.

Instead, Pig has something else in mind. It’s a movie which makes us want to actively contemplate its themes, not to enjoy any excesses. And yes, it is absolutely up to the task when looked at in these terms.

Just like a truffle hunter, you’ve probably smelled the basic pattern of this story by now. Rob (Cage) is an airtight truffle hunter who lives with his pig. The only human contact he has is with a young entrepreneur, Amir (Alex Wolff), who shows up at his door every week in his expensive machine to buy the precious tubers, and their working relationship is ‘politely hostile’ at best.

However, when Rob’s only true friend is captured in the middle of the night, the man finds himself with no one else to turn to besides Amir, whose entire truffle business relies on the work of Rob and his pig. Then Rob asks Amir to take him to Portland to investigate who may have taken the animal, where it quickly becomes clear that there is a lot more to Rob’s past than the mere gruff he has become over the past fifteen years.

It is at this point that Pig reaches a very specific tone balance that should seem like a contradiction, but it isn’t. On the one hand, in fact, is a film about the elaborate underworld of Portland’s restaurant scene, not unlike John Wick’s Continental Hotel, but with chefs instead of killers. Not killer chefs. Only chef. And while the subdued reverence given to Rob’s story is played in a completely direct way, the sense of humor connected with the more extravagant aspects of his imaginary underground culinary network also emerges, providing the viewer a necessary and appreciated darkly comic nuance.

However, it never completely turns into the farce it seems destined for, opting to cram disbelief into a film that is far more interested in exploring one aspect of the human psyche, namely the imperfect ways in which people cope with loss and the ways in which that loss corrupts and consumes us. The pig is obviously more than just a pig to Rob, and the symbolized connection with the most important element of the man’s past drives him to the singular obsession of wanting to bring the pig back to him.

It could easily be assumed that Pig is just another extravagant title aiming to monetize by sewing another over the top character on Nicolas Cage, but the 57-year-old is committed here in such a nuanced and powerful performance to be able to highlight how the Oscar winner can still be an excellent and interesting actor when foraged with pulpy material to work on.

If Nicolas Cage’s performance is Pig’s core, it’s the support players who really bring out his key themes and philosophical complexities. Amir also suffered losses, different from Rob’s, but no less powerful as they shaped his young life. Alex Wolff’s performance thus gradually transforms from an audience surrogate to a suffering companion, which is neither a simple nor a foregone conclusion.

Also, the possible villain, played by Adam Arkin, is such a perversely distorted mirror image of Rob’s mannerisms and motives that we not only end up empathizing equally with his pain, but the decisive and non-violent showdown to their irreconcilable conflict is even more moving.

That said, in many ways Pig can be a challenging vision. It’s a film about imperfect people handling life-changing circumstances in imperfect ways, and Rob is not portrayed as a righteous hero despite the severe damage he and his pig have suffered. That is it can be alienating, above all because the premises so strongly suggest that it is a work strongly devoted to revenge, only to swerve towards the unexpected empathic connection.

Maybe this was Michael Sarnoski’s very goal, and maybe it’s not something a discerning viewer should necessarily worry about, but it still means that the alchemy between a certain awareness of purpose and the outspoken subversion of Pig’s expectations won’t please. to everyone.

Ultimately, Pig displaces us by bringing to the table a hearty dish full of empathy and introspection. It’s a film cooked with contradictory ingredients that shouldn’t work together, but complement each other through the director’s skillful stylistic synergy. Whether the resulting meal suits your palate is something that only you can decide, but it’s hard to argue that it wasn’t well done.

Find below the italian trailer by Pig, in our area On demand from 15 September and then on DVD and Blu-ray from 20 October:

