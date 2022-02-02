Pig – Rob’s Plan: In search of a precious pig in the drama with Nicolas Cage

Debuts on Sky Cinema One (and is also available in streaming on NOW) Tuesday February 1st at 9.15 pm the drama Pig – Rob’s planmade in 2021 and first work of Michael Sarnoski.

Robin “Rob” Feld (Nicolas Cage) is a lonely man who lives in the Oregon forests and goes in search of truffles with the help of his prized hunting pig. His only contact with society is through the young Amir (Alex Wolff) who, once a week, supplies himself with the delicious truffles, used in the restaurant chain of his father Darius (Adam Arkin).

One night, following an attack, Rob is robbed of his pig and, the next morning, he contacts Amir to help him find the animal. The only useful news that the two collect reveals the sale of the pig to a man of the city, so Rob and Amir reach Portland, a place where Rob is known by all, although he has retired to private life for at least 15 years.

Here the man will have to face some situations from his past that have remained pending without losing sight of his goal: to find the pig!

A melancholy and moving story, which investigates the themes of pain and regret, and which can count on a superb acting performance by Nicolas Cage.