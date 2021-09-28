Pig, the acclaimed film with Nicholas Cage

The film that has received unanimous acclaim from viewers and critics arrives for the Italian public in which a former great chef who lives with his beloved truffle pig suffers the kidnapping of the animal and to find it he will have to face his past



It also arrives for the Italian public Pig, the film released by Neon that received unanimous acclaim from viewers and critics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rob is a former great chef who retired to the wilds of Oregon. He is a lonely man, a truffle hunter accompanied only by his own beloved pig. When some unscrupulous people kidnap his faithful pet, he will have to retrace his steps to Portland, face his past and settle what he had left unfinished.

The protagonist of the film is an excellent one Nicolas Cage who after a few missteps triumphantly returns to the screens as Robin “Rob” Feld. Next to him we find Alex Wolff as Amir, Adam Arkin as Darius, Nina Belforte as Charlotte and Gretchen Corbett as Mac. Pig will arrive on demand on major platforms from September 15, 2021 and on DVD and Blu-ray from October 20, 2021.