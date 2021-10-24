Pig, the review

Pig’s review: thanks to the release of the Eagle blu-ray we discovered the beautiful first work by Michael Sarnoski, which displaces the expectations of a violent revenge movie to take an intimate and reflective path.

Pig: Nicolas Cage in a close-up

The homevideo release by Eagle Pictures is praised, which allowed us to discover and admire the first work of Michael Sarnoski (also author of the screenplay together with Vanessa Block) with an extraordinary Nicolas Cage, very far from the usual canons to which unfortunately we are accustomed to see it in many movie definitely questionable. Here, as we will see in the Pig review, the actor provides superb proof in a dark and subdued, yet so unsettling and unpredictable film.

Pig: Nicolas Cage in an image from the film

The truffle hunter in search of the kidnapped pig

Pig: Nicolas Cage in an image

In Pig the character played by Nicolas Cage is Rob, a grumpy and lonely man who lives in the forests of Oregon and leads an almost mystical existence: here he is a truffle hunter thanks to his beloved pig. The only contact, so to speak given the few words exchanged, is with the young entrepreneur Amir (Alex Wolff), who goes to him every week to buy him tasty truffles and supply the city’s luxury restaurants. But one day some thugs violently kidnap the pig. Rob, determined to recover the animal in every way, will be accompanied by Amir to Portland where details of his past will gradually emerge very different from the solitary misanthrope he has become, first of all that of having been a renowned and skilled chef.

A revenge movie? No, the film will completely blow you away

Pig: Nicolas Cage in a scene from the film

If with these premises you think that Pig is a revenge movie with Cage in the guise of a character who transforms from meek and quiet into a ferocious violent avenger, you are completely off track. Michael Sarnoski manages to surprise everyone because the film has an unpredictable minimalist and reflective development, and the director manages to find a magical balance by taking a surprising intimate and crepe turn, so much so that the decisive showdown is not violent at all, indeed suggestive. and moving.

Pig: Nicolas Cage in a sequence from the film

And so following the aching Rob and his obsessive search for the pig, we end up in the ruthless culinary world of Portland. And he comes out of it by putting empathy in front of all, as well as probing the reactions of a serious loss, the ways to deal with it and how painful and wearing it can be. Because in the end it was what happened to Rob, the rediscovery after a tragedy of the essentiality of a simple and peaceful life, repudiating a vacant, ultra-competitive and soulless world, characterized by the alienating search for perfection. A harmony that the abduction of the pig had broken.

Loading... Advertisements

A super Nicolas Cage, dirty, unkempt and tormented

Pig: Nicolas Cage in a sequence

If Pig manages to be delicate and intimate, it is also thanks to an intense and powerful test of Nicolas Cage. Dirty, pissed off, scruffy, tormented, with long gray hair and neglected, Cage spends most of the film with a bloody face and dirty clothes, without actually upsetting anyone who meets him. Yet he is a man capable of measuring every little gesture, from when he smells truffles to when he cooks with skilled hands. Able to understand the importance of human contact, empathy and sharing.

The “bushy” career of Nicolas Cage: roles, transformations and hairstyles

Pig: a scene from the film

Quite the opposite of the characters in his other films. And then he is incredibly calm even when he demolishes the certainties of others, but this time not with punches and shootings, but with words and even with the wisdom of his cooking. Like the beautiful sequence in which he confronts a cook, long before his pupil, reminding him a little of the meaning of life, of how he was faithful to the things he loved and cared about, before changing to please his customers.

Blu-ray: video faithful to dark atmospheres, excellent audio

As mentioned, if we have been able to discover Pig it is thanks to blu-ray by Eagle Pictures. The video it reflects the dark and humble atmospheres of the film and an autumn photograph, with decidedly sober colors. The detail is also very soft, but be careful this does not mean that the high definition is not perceived. Of course the general picture is soft and above all in particular lighting conditions a little flat, but in other circumstances, even incisive details emerge, especially on the suffered face of the protagonist. L’audio, presented in DTS HD 5.1 both in Italian and in original, certainly denotes more liveliness. In addition to the clean dialogues and good timbre, a very accurate ambience should be appreciated above all, with perfect dislocation of even light effects, such as a voice, an off-stage noise or the passage of a car, always well positioned in the various speakers. Good impact, even of the bass, in the most lively moments, such as that of the kidnapping of the pig. In the extras there is only the trailer.