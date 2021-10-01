Pig with Nicolas Cage is a great naturalist film • Studio magazine

The original title of Umberto D. was A man and his dog, due recognition and appreciation for the film’s co-star, the Jack Russell Terrier Flaik. In 2008 the French made a remake entitled Un homme et son chien, worthy of being remembered only because it was the last film by Jean-Paul Belmondo, already struck by the stroke that will ruin his health, and because, in fact, he gave back to the dog what belonged to the dog.

What does this have to do with Pig? It has to do with why Pig (it can also be found on Amazon Prime, for a fee) has a tension in itself, I don’t say to neorealism but certainly to naturalism: there are locations (not even a scene in the studio, very few indoors, many in the forest) and there is the pig Brandy, who is not really a truffle pig but is really a pig in the sense that he is not film trained but taken from a farm near Portland. There is an effort to make everything appear to be shot in natural light even if it is not, and therefore there is the skill of a veteran of photography like Pat Scola. There is the exact balance between music and sound achieved thanks to Alexis Grapsas and Philip Klein and a week spent on the sound mix for a film shot in all in 20 days. There are two real chefs who helped create the real dishes that mark the three acts in which the film is divided: Gabriel Rucker of the Le Pigeon And Little Bird Bistro and Chris Czarnecki of Joel Palmer House, with the first who invented a dish (the “final” one) based on pigeon, chanterelles and blueberries which is a tribute to Oregon and above all the demonstration that The pigeon my way by Carlo Cracco is not the only one.

Pig has to do with Umberto D. also because the title of Michael Sarnoski’s film (his first feature film) could, should have been A man and his pig: as written by Sara Welch-Larson on rogerebert.com, Pig it is the biblical parable of the rich man who steals cattle from the poor, told from the latter’s point of view. ‘The rich man had small and large cattle in large numbers; but the poor man had nothing but a single little sheep which he had bought and raised; she had grown up in his house together with the children, eating his bread, drinking from his cup and sleeping on his breast; she was like a daughter to him. ” Robin Feld (Nicholas Cage) is an ex-chef who renounces the world after the death of his partner, leaves the Portland scene and retires to a cabin in the Oregon forest, trains a pig to hunt truffles and lives on it: one quintessentially American scenario, why Walden and why Unabomber, so much so that Sarnoski initially wanted to shoot the film in Europe and then understood that this is an American story. Rob’s only contact with the world is Amir (Alex Wolff), an intermediary in the very rich truffle market in Portland – in Oregon there are four edible species and prices reach up to 700 dollars a piece in high season – and a counterpoint to the style of Rob’s ascetic life: the boy has high fashion clothes, expensive watches and fast cars, the old man cooks using only a knife, with the cutting blade and the mix handle, an image of essentiality.

Obviously the world has no intention of granting Rob loneliness: one night two masked dudes break into his hut, stun him and kidnap the pig, a scene that according to Ryan Jacobs, author of the book. The truffle underground on the filth of the truffle market, it is absolutely realistic: the competition is such that the poisonings of truffle dogs are hundreds every year. Hence the funny misunderstanding that was part of the promotional campaign for this film: Pig And John Wick even though he’s an ex-cook instead of an ex-hitman, he is John Wick but the victim is the pig and not the dog. This is partly the case and partly not: Pig It is to John Wick like The Chronicles of Narnia they are to The Lord of the RingsRob is yes John but also St. Francis of Assisi, he loves his enemy and turns the other cheek, he gets beaten up by the same people to whom he then cooks.

The metaphor is clear enough, and is up-to-date for the era in which food is what music, cinema, literature were in other times: the cook is the artist, food the art, the customers. it’s always the customers and the critics are always the critics. Sarnoski’s take on the matter is in a scene in which Rob finds himself eating in the cool restaurant of one of his former assistant cooks, who he himself had fired because he always made pasta overcook: what these people (customers, critics) say. , restaurateurs) does not count because it is not true and it is not true because you are not sincere with them and therefore with yourself. If you think things get twisted, remember that Aronofsky did the same to say the same thing Mother. Richard Brody wrote that Sarnoski’s is a populist opinion, but Brody is one of the critics of New Yorker and one of the most touchy men who have ever written from the invention of the cuneiform to today: he broke Whiplash because the protagonist of the film liked Buddy Rich and he didn’t, so I suppose Sarnoski is right when he says that for an artist to be known is difficult, to be understood impossible.

I’m pretty sure Nicolas Cage thinks so too. Its interpretation in Pig lies in an answer that Ethan Hawke gave in a 2018 Newsweek interview: “[…] He is a very original one, one of the greatest actors ever. His confidence and madness and dedication, his top ten performances, I am willing to compare with those of any other actor. And they are real revelations! Stanislavski came up with the idea of ​​naturalism and life as it is, moving away from the Shakespearean-derived style more focused on interpretation. Brando and Lee Strasberg and the Group Theater and all these people came up with the concept. Gene Hackman and De Niro and Meryl Street, we all obediently adjusted. Except Nic Cage. He does something else! ». It’s all in these words, and Pig deserves to be seen just to see a old troubadour (Hawke’s definition again) in a film that really cares about being a naturalist.

It’s trivial but it’s true: Pig it is a successful film above all because of casting. Cage is and plays a man who in life has had a lot and lost in proportion: “we don’t get a lot of things to really care about” is the tagline of the film, and despair is the terror of losing even those few things , and the delusion is the arrogance of exercising ownership over what is really important. Umberto D. it was a film about despair but not desperate: in the end Umberto makes peace with Flaik, the last scene of the film is they playing with a pine cone. The last scene of Pig it is desperate: a lonely man, an empty kennel, the voice of a dead person singing the verses of another who is a quintessential American: “Oh oh oh, I’m on fire.” In the video for this song, Springsteen is a mechanic in love with one socialite that he will never have. He repairs her car, brings it back to her and leaves the keys at the door of the house, he doesn’t knock, he doesn’t see her, he doesn’t talk to her, he walks home alone. Who knows what he did with that desperation, that loneliness.