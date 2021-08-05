pigs and horses to combat anxiety and stress

Britney Spears fights social anxiety thanks to animals.

The pop star has been engaged for months in the lawsuit against her father Jaime, who since 2008 has exercised almost total control over her personal and professional choices.

In June, during a streaming hearing, the singer even accused her parent and her team of abuse.

To unplug, Britney flew to Maui (Hawaii) where she discovered that she had a passion for animals and found the relationship with pigs and horses “therapeutic”.

“I had never seen a pig like this before! I had never said it before because I found it embarrassing but now I am a fearless performer…», she wrote in an Instagram post. “I must also say that I spent time with horses and I do hippotherapy a few days a week to combat social anxiety … I find that the time spent with animals like this very calm pig is really therapeutic!!»

However, Britney does not seem to be willing to adopt the pig.

“I’m sure that taking a pet pig might look nice and I thought so too when I got out of the car for the first time, but five minutes later this little boy had pooted five times!”, exclaimed the 39-year-old.