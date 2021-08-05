News

pigs and horses to combat anxiety and stress

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Britney Spears fights social anxiety thanks to animals.

The pop star has been engaged for months in the lawsuit against her father Jaime, who since 2008 has exercised almost total control over her personal and professional choices.

In June, during a streaming hearing, the singer even accused her parent and her team of abuse.

To unplug, Britney flew to Maui (Hawaii) where she discovered that she had a passion for animals and found the relationship with pigs and horses “therapeutic”.

Loading...
Advertisements

“I had never seen a pig like this before! I had never said it before because I found it embarrassing but now I am a fearless performer…», she wrote in an Instagram post. “I must also say that I spent time with horses and I do hippotherapy a few days a week to combat social anxiety … I find that the time spent with animals like this very calm pig is really therapeutic!!»

However, Britney does not seem to be willing to adopt the pig.

“I’m sure that taking a pet pig might look nice and I thought so too when I got out of the car for the first time, but five minutes later this little boy had pooted five times!”, exclaimed the 39-year-old.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

258
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
237
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
232
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
224
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
213
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
182
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
177
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
167
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
164
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
162
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top