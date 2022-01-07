pigs and wild boars are in danger. Coldiretti’s alarm

African swine fever is alarming in Piedmont. The first case was registered in Ovada. This was first announced by Coldiretti Piedmont and then by the regional health department, after the examinations carried out by the Zooprophylactic Institute of Umbria and Marche, the national reference center for these types of diseases.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, African swine fever (Psa) is a viral disease that affects pigs and wild boars and is not, however, transmissible to humans.

“We are deeply worried – says Roberto Moncalvo, Confederal delegate Coldiretti Cuneo – the immediate and urgent interventions, as well as the sweeping checks on killed wild boars, which we have been asking for for some time, must now certainly be done and are not enough, in the face of such a spectrum serious and risky, only the checks carried out on a random basis, looking exclusively for Trichinella. It is also necessary to definitively deal with the form of tracing the supply chain and marketing the slaughtered wild boars. The other strong concern is for the image damage that this situation can create, also becoming an instrument of economic speculation towards our territory, risking unfairly hitting our farmers who, instead, conduct their farms with bio-safety standards. very high. We therefore ask immediately to implement all the necessary measures to monitor the situation and contain it as much as possible. Furthermore, in order to defend our entrepreneurs, already heavily affected by the crisis linked to the pandemic, if exploitation and speculation should arise, we will not hesitate to sue, to request compensation for damages and to file a civil action against those who have not been able to correctly manage the problematic of the proliferation of wild boars and of those who had the responsibility of making it degenerate “.

“However, we cannot fail to recognize – adds Fabiano Porcu, Director of Coldiretti Cuneo – the importance of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta which, for months, has made itself available at a work table, in which we place great trust precisely in this health emergency caused by wildlife “.

There is concern from the regional health department: “Meetings are underway with the territorially competent veterinary services, the forest management authorities and with the environmental and wildlife hunting sectors. As envisaged by the National Plan for epidemic emergencies, the establishment of the crisis units at local, regional and national level was started for the fulfillment of the actions envisaged by the operational manual and by the specific rules on the subject. In the next few hours the “infected area” and the “surveillance area will be defined “, With the relative prescriptions. We are acting with the utmost promptness, the immediate and coordinated implementation of control measures in wild suidae is fundamental in the attempt to confine and eradicate the disease as much as possible”, explains councilor Luigi Genesio Icardi.