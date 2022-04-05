Pilar Cubo, head of the Internal Service of the Infanta Cristina
María Pilar Cubo Romano, internist at the Infanta Cristina Hospital.
as already anticipated Medical Writingin the call the position of head of Internal Service was offered after it became vacant after the transfer of Gonzalo Garcia de Casasola in December 2021. Likewise, the resolution establishes Cubo Romano as the only selected admitted applicant, who will access the position with temporary character.
Cubo Romano’s experience and professional career
Cubo Romano is a Doctor of Medicine from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), specializing in Internal Medicine. In addition to studying several master’s degrees, the doctor also obtained a diploma in advanced studies at the UCM itself. In this sense, he has a Master’s Degree in AIDS from the UCM, a Master’s Degree in Heart Failure from the San Antonio Catholic University and a Postgraduate Diploma in specialized care for the Elderly and Multipathological Patient.
The doctor has spent a total of 14 years practicing as a doctor attached to the Internal Medicine Service. In addition, she has also developed her position as medical coordinator of the Residence Unit and has been a doctor in the Liaison Unit and in the Complex Chronic Patient Unit. Before arriving at the Infanta Cristina, she spent three years as a doctor attached to the Emergency Service at the Fundación Alcorcón Hospital.
