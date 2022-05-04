Pilar Garrido, new head of the Oncology Service

Pilar Garrido, president of Facme.

After the appointment of head of the Oncology Service became official, Garrido will receive the remuneration corresponding to it effective on the day of her inauguration, which has managed to take over the position after meeting the requirements and specifications demanded in the call.

Medical Writing already anticipated that Pilar Garridoalong with three other candidates (Javier Cortes, Carmen Guillen Y Juan Manuel Sepulveda), chose to lead the Ramón y Cajal Medical Oncology during the month of February. Finally, the oncologist has been selected to hold the position of the Madrid hospital.

Garrido has a degree in Medicine and Surgery by Autonomous University of Madrid and specialist in Medical Oncology, obtaining his doctorate in 1993. From 1991 to the present he works in the Medical Oncology Service of the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital as responsible for the Thoracic Tumor Unit. His care and research career is focused on thoracic tumors, especially lung cancer. On the other hand, she is an Associate Professor at the University of Alcalaspecifically in the Faculty of Medicine.

Career path in Oncology

Throughout her career as a professional, the oncologist has become president of the National Commission of Medical Oncology since 2014 and President of the National Council of Specialties in Health Sciences since 2015.

On the other hand, Garrido was elected member of the Board of Directors of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018-2020, and is part of international committees and working groups, among which ESMO stands out Women for Oncology (W4O), focused on raising awareness and potential for equal opportunities in professional development for women oncologists. In addition, she became the first woman to occupy the presidency of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), holding the position from 2013 to 2015.

Since 2020, Garrido has held the position of president of the Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations (Facme), after being vice president of the institution for a few years.