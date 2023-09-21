Pilar Rubio talks about her divorce from Sergio Ramos for the first time without saying anything

One of these is the pairing of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio. The most exemplary and famous of the Spanish aristocracy: Since they were married in Seville on June 15, 2019 and after a six-year courtship, which began at the 2013 Ballon d’Or ceremony, they have created a beautiful family with their four children.

But the latest rumors suggest that there may be trouble in paradise: it is not the first time that there has been speculation about a possible separation of the model and the footballer, especially Later after leaving Real Madrid, More information has recently been released that may suggest that Pilar Rubio has joined other celebrities Like Natalie Portman, Rosalia, Karol G, Shakira or Teeny Stossel who have broken up with their partners this year.

Official: Pilar Rubio splits from Sergio Ramos

Rumors of the couple’s alleged breakup started In case of disappearance of one on the social network of the other. But, after showing no signs of life for several months, Pilar Rubio came to work and took charge of the case.

Divorce rumors between Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos

As mentioned, the reason for the alleged distance between the two According to journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez, co-directors of the ‘Mamarazis’ podcast, there will be a bad relationship between the presenter of celebrities and the sister of Sergio Ramos. Additionally, the departure of Sergio Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain and the possibility of him following in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps and playing in Saudi Arabia may also have had an impact.

Sergio Ramos splits from Pilar Rubio and speaks for the first time: “It wouldn’t make sense”

In front of him increase of these speculationsIt was Pilar Rubio herself who intervened and made a post on Instagram where she celebrated their “11 years together” and acknowledged that they “have had their whole lives to continue sharing unique moments, just ours.” ”

Since then, regular collaborators of El Hormiguero She has been very active on social networks: Publishing photos of him and his family and boasting about the strength of his marriage.