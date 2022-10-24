Pilar Rubio’s exercise to have a strong back

If we had to highlight something of the incredible figure of pillar blonde would certainly be his back or, rather, your entire upper body in general. it is inevitably the part that attracts the most attention and you just have to see how the public freaked out the anthill with Pilar Rubio’s super toned back to realize that it doesn’t just happen to us, but that it is a universal feeling.

Of course, his back is not the result of chance, but of a hard work and well planned with specific routines to work back that have even been able to get to lift 120 kilos in rowing machine. Yes, yes, Pilar Rubio lifts 120 kilos rowing, which is said soon but it takes months -and even years- to lift. A real barbarity.

And it is that the great physical transformation of Pilar Rubio in recent years has been as impressive as it is inspiring, becoming one of the celebrities over 40 who are fitter than ever that we admire the most. precisely for that we don’t miss any of their training. The last of which has left us with a perfect exercise to tone our back in the gym: a two-hand rowing in land mine.

How to do a two-handed row Landmine

Surely the landmine, also called simply bar anchored to the groundbe one of the great unknowns in the gym. Normally we tend to put it aside and ignore it in our training, going directly to free weights or pulleys to do our exercises. But as Pilar Rubio teaches us, it is ideal for working our back:

An exercise that does not have a difficult set up or anything like that: we just have to load the bar with the discs that we are going to lift (having chosen before between Olympic bar or normal bar, yes), position the grip correctly and perform the classic rowing motion.