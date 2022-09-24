Pilates, the training of celebrities to be in shape – Metro World News

Pilates is a form of training that has spread among celebrities. Personalities from the entertainment world have resorted to this method, testifying to its effectiveness in defining and toning the body.

“After ten sessions you will notice the difference. After 20, others will notice it, and after 30, you will have a totally new body, “said its creator Joseph Pilates.

Artists such as Jennifer Aniston, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Ricky Martin, Madonna, Uma Thurman, Courteney Cox, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sara Carbonero, NBA player Greg Oden and tennis player Andy Murray are some of those who have attended Pilates to look and feel good.

Without going to the gym or lifting weights, Pilates is a method that allows you to work with your own body weight. Among its advantages is that it can be practiced in different places, either at home or abroad. It all depends on the site you prefer.

It helps to increase muscle mass in a balanced way, without an excessively voluminous widening of the muscles, making the body look toned and defined. In addition, it promotes flexibility and posture.

“I started doing pilates because I had a horrible back injury. I ended up falling in love with the practice. The best thing is that it’s like dancing and meditation, you strengthen your abdomen, all in one, “said Jenifer Aniston, as published by Hola magazine.

As for Madonna, on more than one occasion she has shown her taste for this method and yoga, which alternates with weight lifting.

Work the whole body

“Pilates exercises put your whole body into action, tone arms, thighs, abs, back. In addition, they do it in a global way. In other words, it is not necessary that you exercise for each muscle because with each movement you activate your whole body”, says Ana Riva on the Respira Pilates portal.

This technique has multiple exercises, ranging from beginner levels to the most advanced.

They can be done on the floor, with exercise balls, with ropes, bars, it all depends on your taste and resistance.

If you don’t like going to the gym and prefer to tone up rather than greatly increase your muscles, then Pilates is a great option for you.