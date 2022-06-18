Pilates: This is what you need to start practicing it

Every year, social media credits a new workout with the tricks to achieving certain body goals, and pilates is the protagonistwhich leads us to ask which clothes are indicated to better complement the training.

But why do people resort to this exercise? “What’s the catch for these abs?” Essence magazine beauty and style editor Blake Newby asked Lori Harvey on the Met Gala red carpet. The 25-year-old model and socialite wore her imposing ABS during the evening, in a halter neck Michael Kors dress: ‘It’s pilates!‘, replied Harvey, ‘it has changed my life.’ With a clip of this interview going viral on TikTok, garnering almost 600,000 likes (and the hashtag #loriharveypilates amassing 6.1 million views) to date, it was quickly clear that the pilates would become the new fashion workoutalthough the practice is by no means new.

What does pilates do for your body?

The pilates instructor Los Angeles certified Kim Carruthers, who trains celebrities and professional athletes like Tyra Banks, Chloe Grace Moretz and Derrick Rose as clients, explains that the pilates was created by Joseph Pilates at the beginning of the 20th century for rehabilitation, focused on basic principles of balance, precision and controll. Carruthers stresses that Pilates is not just a workout, but rather a practice: “It’s a mind-body exercise practice,” he says. ‘When you think about practice, you understand that it is something you should be able to do throughout your life.’ An important mindset that, as experts point out, pilates is suitable for everyone, regardless of gender, age or body type. What’s more, he says the practice can help in various forms of rehabilitation, from post-operative recovery to healing before and after pregnancy.

While some might try the training to get Harvey-like abs, Carruthers points out that there are other benefits of a body that does pilates: ‘It can transform your body to look, feel and function in a particular way without building excess volume for a more aesthetically pleasing, slimmer appearance,’ he continues. ‘Of course, you get all those benefits, but ideally you understand that it is an exercise in conscience‘, and recommends setting intentions for your practice to see desired results.

‘Once you start to do pilates constantly, you will begin to feel a deep connection with the body on and off the mat,’ says Jacqui Kingswell, founder of the online platform The Pilates Class. Essentially, regardless of which Pilates method is practiced (the Pilates mat and bed are the most popular), she notes that you can see an improvement in core activation, flexibility, strength, posture, and general awareness of the body. According to her, how often you should practice pilates depends on your goals: ‘It teaches you to listen to your body and what makes you feel good every day. That’s the best thing: tuning in to what I feel every day,’ she says.