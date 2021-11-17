Pillar of light like a lightsaber on Etna

By now, Etna has become accustomed to ending up as the protagonist on the Nasa Apod page, the one dedicated to the astronomical image of the day. This time the majestic Sicilian volcano has earned the coveted recognition thanks to a spectacular shot by the photographer and videomaker from Ragusa Giancarlo Tinè, who managed to immortalize a rather rare atmospheric optical phenomenon on the summit of Etna: the pillar of light.

“It is a single shot taken on the evening of June 12 from the Argimusco plateau”, says Tinè a Media Inaf, «During the paroxysm of Etna. I was there with a group of friends to take some shots of the Milky Way, but the visibility conditions from sunset were not very good given the presence of clouds and mist. Suddenly, around 9.30 pm, the fog began to thin out and Etna appeared in front of us in all its splendor, illuminated by lava fountains hundreds of meters high. To get a wider view, I climbed onto one of the megaliths overlooking the plateau and from there I began to take a sequence of photos. As I shot I noticed more and more the presence of a strange but fascinating beam of red light, the light pillar – the pillar of light, in fact – described by NASA, of which I learned only later thanks to the help of a dear friend who is an expert in natural phenomena of light ».

Pillars of light are typically caused by sunlight, explains NASA on the Apod website, and therefore appear as a column of light extending upward above the rising or setting sun. But you can also see bright pillars above street and house lights, for example. In this case, however, the source of light was the incandescent magma of the erupting volcano. The freezing temperatures above the ash cloud favored the formation – in the cirrus clouds and in the condensed water vapor expelled from the volcano – of ice crystals. These crystals then reflected the light from the volcano’s caldera.

“It is evident that we were lucky twice: for the paroxysm of Etna, which we witnessed for the first time from Argimusco, and for the very rare phenomenon of light pillar present on a volcano », says Tinè, underlining however that, except for this sudden and unpredictable event, usually behind his landscape shots there is always a planning. “But sometimes I don’t mind even that hint of unpredictability and surprise effect. For me it is essential, before each shooting session, to explore and grasp the essence of the place with all the senses and then transform them into emotions by shaping the light and playing with the composition ».