Pillows full of bedbugs? This is the surefire way to kill them – Ensename di Ciencia

Bedbugs (cimax lectularius, They are small parasitic worms that feed on the blood of humans and other warm-blooded animals. Although it has been under control for many years, bedbug infestations have risen again in various parts of the world in recent decades. These insects are considered nuisances and can cause stress and health problems.

There is a great fear in our society of seeing ourselves invade our safe space where we spend hours productively relaxing, the danger bedbugs can represent.

What is bedbug?

Bedbug is a small insect whose adults measure hardly 6 millimeters, it belongs to the family Cimidae of the order Hemiptera and its scientific name is cimax lectularius, They are hematophagous, ie; They feed on blood, which they obtain by biting people at night while they sleep or during their daytime naps.

Surely many of us like vampires, but only in movies and books, because these little animals will not give you eternal life, because bedbugs cimax lectularius It can transmit: the virus that causes hepatitis B, and 10 other pathogens that affect humans.

There are many types of bedbugs, they usually do not spread diseases, but bites can cause allergies, small scars or itching. Serious allergic reactions are rare, however, complications that result in death are not ruled out.

how to prevent bedbugs in your home,

Before bringing home second-hand furniture, check it for any signs of bedbugs.

Use a protective cover that covers the mattress and other furnishings or objects in the bedroom. Check regularly for holes and brown or red spots.

Reduce clutter in your home so bed bugs have fewer places to hide.

After the trip, separate your pre-separated suitcase directly into the washing machine and carefully check your belongings, sterilizing and deodorizing at high temperatures if possible. When staying in hotels, place suitcases on luggage racks or in places that are away from clothing, paper, or other points of risk, rather than on the floor or near the bed. Check the mattress and headboard for signs of bedbugs, and don’t refuse to leave or ask for a better spot. Your health comes first.

How do I know I have bed bugs?

First of all, you need to know how these insects, be guided by the images in this article, following this information, always check your bed, mattress and places where you sleep, these are the sources of propagation and habitual habitats of these creatures, then close the cracks in the walls, , Check corners, don’t rule out finding another insect in your wardrobe or closet and whatever else you can. The other thing is that you may have already been bitten and believe that they are bites of various very venomous mosquitoes and it may not be. Look for spots, these little vampires on a regular basis usually leave behind small red, brown or yellow spots of dead skin, never miss this information.

How to remove them from the pillow?

Kill them one by one and throw them down the drain, don’t touch them directly in the world, wear personal protective equipment like gloves or at least a bag that protects you from stings or direct skin contact.

Take your pillows and remove the filler, you can keep the cover if you want, but you have to clean them thoroughly, put them in extremely hot water or in a washing machine cycle that handles high temperatures.

To dry, try running it on the hot cycle in the washing machine or, in any case, setting it out in the sun for at least 1 full afternoon.

After that check if all the marks have disappeared, if not then repeat the process.

Use protective covers for your mattress and pillows, although they won’t stop all access, but they can help you reduce their spread.

Use insecticides if necessary.

Remember that to care for you and your family’s health, pests should always be handled by professionals in the field, with that said there are many products on the market that are not regulated and are dangerous to the surrounding people, flora and fauna. can be harmful. and local fauna.