Pills to treat COVID come with complications

High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to avoid going to the hospital, as long as doctors get the pills to them quickly enough.

Health systems in the United States rush prescription deliveries for the same day. Some clinics have begun testing patients and seeing them in the same visit, an initiative recently announced by the administration of President Joe Biden.

The goal is for patients to start Pfizer’s Paxlovid tablets or Merck’s molnupiravir capsules within five days of symptoms. This can prevent vulnerable people from getting sicker and overwhelming hospitals in the event of another spike in cases.

But the short period has presented several challenges. Some patients delay the test thinking it’s just a cold. Others are unwilling or unable to try the new drugs.

With vaccines and treatments available, “we can make this much more manageable in the future if people are willing to take care of themselves,” said Dr. Bryan Jarabek, who helps lead COVID-19 vaccination and treatment efforts at the Minnesota M Health Fairview Health System.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the drugs last year. Doctors have hailed the pills as a breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 in part because they are convenient compared to other treatments that require infusions or injections.

However, patients may miss out on taking them if they rule out symptoms such as a headache or runny nose, and wait to see if they go away before seeking help.

Dr. Thomas Lew of Stanford said he has treated unvaccinated high-risk people who have waited more than a week. Some patients hospitalized with oxygen have told him that they did not give importance to the first symptoms of it.

“They say everyone in the family decided it was a cold or allergy season was coming, but it was always COVID,” he said.

People delay seeking help for many health problems, not just COVID-19, Lew noted. But when it comes to the virus, the doctor believes that patients may not be aware of the limited time.