Pilosio is looking for personnel, aiming to double the number of workers

Pilosio is looking for personnel. At the same time, company productivity requires personnel, which the historic company that produces scaffolding and formwork is looking for but cannot find. “We have already hired several people but we lack mechatronic, electromechanical, electricians, welders and operators of automatic and semi-automatic machines – says the director of Pilosio Nereo Parisotto – as foreseen by our industrial plan presented last August 31 during the acquisition by the end of 2023 the current number of employees will practically double ”.

Pilosio di Tavagnacco took on new life last August thanks to an acquisition of 3,500,000 euros with a further and immediate investment of 5 million euros for the reorganization of production processes, the maintenance of machinery and plants at the same time as an expansion of its staff. The industrial plan foresees a turnover of 12 million in 2022 and 16 in 2023 and an increase in staff of 8 units in 2021 with the addition of another 15 in 2022 and a further 11 in 2023 for a total of 70 units.

The new owner has very clear ideas about the future of the historic brand founded 60 years ago and recognized all over the world as a synonym of high quality: implementation of the range with innovative and complementary equipment, in addition to strengthening production in order to guarantee the company to work better, faster and in total safety, giving life to a Friulian excellence able to face, with renewed energy, not only the national market but also the global one.

To implement all this, Pilosio offers new job opportunities in view of hiring in its production site in Tavagnacco (UD) concerning the jobs of: mechatronic maintenance technician, electromechanical maintenance technician, electrician, wire welders / Tig / Mig and operators of automatic and semi automatic machines. Anyone interested can send their application to: Risorseumane@pilosio.com. From next year, further positions will open, especially for the last two figures.