Pilots and TV series: Squid Game, Paper House and Modern Family – Television stand out

Formula 1 is ready to restart the engines ahead of the United States Grand Prix, which will be held ad Austin this weekend. After the absence of the Circus from Texas last season, thanks to the Covid-19 emergency, the American public is therefore about to welcome the pilots again with their warm support. A support characterized not only by the authentic passion for motorsport, but also fueled by what has developed in recent years with the world of show.

Always regarded as the world capital of television and cinema entertainment, the popularity of Formula 1 in the United States has recently grown enormously, thanks also to the Netflix docu-series. “Drive to Survive”, currently in its fourth season. Only in the USA, the channel ESPN found that ratings have gone from 547,000 users in 2018 to 928,000 this year. An increase certainly also due to the global lockdown during the pandemic, but which does not go along with the approval for a series that has prompted Americans to take an interest in and become passionate about F1. Not surprisingly, for this year’s Grand Prix weekend tickets have practically sold out.

In addition to all this, since the top racing series landed in Austin in 2012, the organizers of the event have always worked hard to guarantee an extra-sporting spectacle to the public present in the stands of the Circuit of the Americas. Specifically, in fact, there was no lack of it live concerts by some artists such as P! NK, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Elton John. The long list will be enriched this year with the presence of Billy Joel scheduled for Saturday 23 October, preceded by Twenty One Pilots, in turn expected on Friday 22 October.

To better link the world of Formula 1 with that of television entertainment, SMG asked the pilots involved in the United States Grand Prix this year what their favorite films or TV series are, with certainly curious and interesting results.

Favorite TV series

George Russell: “Modern Family”

Nicolas Latifi: “Prison Break”

Nikita Mazepin: “Peaky Blinders”

Mick Schumacher: “The Harry Potter Films”

Pierre Gasly: ​​”House of Paper (Money Heist)”

Yuki Tsunoda: “I like You Tube Gaming Videos”

Lando Norris: “Prison Break & Casa di Carta (Money Heist)”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Ozark”

Fernando Alonso: “Lost”

Esteban Ocon: “Not my favorite, but I like The Dark Knight Rises”

Kimi Raikkonen: “I have no preference, but I like documentaries based on real stories”

Lance Stroll: “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Charles Leclerc: “Money Heist”

Carlos Sainz: “Game of Thrones, Suits and Money Heist”

Favorite movie or TV show of 2021



Nicolas Latifi: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Nikita Mazepin: “None this year, but I liked Mission Impossible”

Mick Schumacher: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Sergio Perez: “Vivir Sin Permiso (Unauthorized Living)”

Pierre Gasly: ​​”Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami”

Lando Norris: “I don’t remember the names of the films, I just like watching them”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Superstore – my 2021 find”

Fernando Alonso: “Hmm, maybe my show (Fernando on Amazon Prime) but in general I’m very open. I can watch a comedy today and another genre, completely different, the next day “

Esteban Ocon: “Loki on Disney +”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “The Spanish TV series: Who Killed Sara?”

Lance Stroll: “Money Heist, the new season”

Charles Leclerc: “Squid Game”

Carlos Sainz: “The New James Bond”

Your secret passion

Nicolas Latifi: “Game of Thrones”

Mick Schumacher: “I’ve watched Harry Potter hundreds of times”

Lando Norris: “Step Brothers”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Friday Night Lights & Superstore”

Fernando Alonso: “House” “

Esteban Ocon: “South Park”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “Harry Potter”

Lance Stroll: “Hard Knocks (NFL)”

Which show everyone loves but you don’t like

Nicolas Latifi: “Maybe the American version of The Office”

Mick Schumacher: “Money Heist”

Pierre Gasly: ​​”None!”

Lando Norris: “Games of Thrones”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Love Island”

Fernando Alonso: “Nobody in particular, but I’ve never watched House of Cards or Game of Thrones”

Esteban Ocon: “House of Paper”

Lance Stroll: “Love Island”

If you could play a character, who would you want to be?

George Russell: “James Bond!”

Nicolas Latifi: “Harvey Specter of Suits”

Nikita Mazepin: “Jason Statham”

Mick Schumacher: “Ferrari at the end of Cars 1” (i.e. his father Michael, ed)

Sergio Perez: “Tom Cruise”

Pierre Gasly: ​​”Harry Potter, I love magic”

Yuki Tsunoda: “Ted!”

Lando Norris: “Batman”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Speaking of Friday Night Lights, I would like to be Riggins”

Esteban Ocon: “Iron Man”

Kimi Raikkonen: “Rambo”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “Rocky Balboa”

Lance Stroll: “Adam Sandler in any movie”

Charles Leclerc: “Harry Potter”

Carlos Sainz: “The Professor from Money Heist”

Which F1 driver deserves their own show? And why?

George Russell: “Daniel Ricciardo”

Nicolas Latifi: “Lewis Hamilton. I’m sure many would admire his passions and his life outside racing “

Nikita Mazepin: “Lewis, for his off-piste activities”

Mick Schumacher: “Daniel Ricciardo, because he’s a funny person”

Sergio Perez: “Kimi Raikkonen from twenty years ago, for his stories off the slopes”

Pierre Gasly: ​​”Lewis Hamilton, for his life out of competition”

Yuki Tsunoda: “Daniel Ricciardo”

Lando Norris: “Me, Alex Albon and George Russell. But also Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo: “I don’t know, maybe I”

Fernando Alonso: “Yuki Tsunoda. An interesting and curious person “

Esteban Ocon: “Fernando Alonso, but he already has one!”

Kimi Raikkonen: “I was offered a show by MTV 15 years ago, but I would never do such a thing”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “Kimi Raikkonen, it would be fun”

Lance Stroll: “Lewis Hamilton, for his many interests”

Charles Leclerc: “Yuki Tsunoda, for her personality”

Carlos Sainz: “Yuki Tsunoda, it’s fun”