Pimples and blackheads: extravagant ways to cover them. With beauty patches

Four centuries ago, ladies and gentlemen they were used to cover pimples, blackheads and imperfections of their skin. With totally extravagant ways and fun. With those who, even then, were called Beauty Patches.

Small stickers from the most varied shapes that were applied on the face, just above the imperfection to be hidden.

To show us this original and super current beauty habit, is a painting that is getting a lot of likes on social media. From Twitter to Instagram, Allegorical Painting of Two Ladies (wearing Beauty Patches), is posted and reposted. Created in 1650, it is from english school.

And we can’t help but observe it… You can see it better below… Or above, reinterpreted by the artist and illustrator Beno Meli on Instagram.

I am small moons, fruits, pellets of various sizes, allegorical symbols: these are the beauty patches that cover the imperfections of the two ladies’ faces. Protagonists of the painting that you can see above.

In fact, this one amazing beauty habit it was created not only to cover the classic and common skin imperfections but for hide the signs of smallpox.

After all, it was around 1650 … Although looking at them closely, they seem to inspire the makeup composed of patches and stickers of Gen Z.

Beauty patches were also used in the 40s, to decorate the face.

Max Factor created special beauty patches to be applied on the face during the American elections, to manifest their political beliefs.

Patches are used not only to cover but also to take care of the skin. Of its imperfections and its wrinkles. Find out here.

