Pimples at 40: how to treat adult acne and the remedies

Pimples at 40: but why?

Before thinking about the causes and remedies to solve a problem such as adult acne, it must be admitted, the mind runs to try to understand which adverse astral conjunction led to the appearance of pimples at age 40. The reality, unfortunately, is that the reed knows no age and affects teenagers as well as adults.

And, no, adult acne doesn’t just affect those who have suffered from it in the past. According to data from Christin N. Collier’s study (The Prevalence of Acne in adults aged 20 and over), 26% of women between 40 and 49 suffer from acne and fight pimples at 40. A percentage that appears to be on the rise.

Seeing a few pimples appear at the age of 40, in fact, is not an event to be taken lightly. And adult acne should not be confused with simple (and very normal) skin imperfections. Stars like Natalie Portman and Victoria Beckham, who have suffered from adult acne, are well aware of this.

How to recognize it? Generally, the areas most affected by pimples in their 40s are the area around the mouth, chin, neck, décolleté and back. The teachings of Skin Positivity are of little use. Acne at 40 has the main consequence of making us feel less adult. But without making it disappear wrinkles at 40 and the signs of aging.

Pimples at 40: the causes of late acne

Years go by, but the process that leads to acne at age 40 is always the same: inflammation of the pilosebaceous glands. The main consequence is an excessive production of sebum, which leads to the formation of blemishes, pimples and adult acne.

What are the causes of pimples in your 40s? Hormonal fluctuations and drugs. Hormonal acne, in fact, is a problem shared by teenagers and forties. The components can be many, from stress to changes related to pregnancy or cycle. No surprise that adult acne and pimples at age 40 are especially a female problem.

Medicines can also cause adult acne. Some drug therapies, in fact, can cause problems with acne, cysts and scars in the 40s.

How to cure acne in your 40s: remedies for pimples problems

Prompt intervention to resolve acne problems in your 40s is essential. When the sebaceous glands become inflamed, they can leave scars. The first thing to do is rethink hygiene and face cleansing.

Obviously, it is essential to use products and active ingredients suitable for treating acne-prone skin. The key is delicacy. An aggressive facial cleansing, combined with a deep exfoliation, in fact, would end up dehydrating the skin and stimulating further sebum production. Here because Choosing a suitable moisturizer is also crucial.

Which active ingredients to choose to fight acne (still) at 40? Rebalancing, antibacterial, soothing and anti-inflammatory. In fact, to eliminate adult acne, inflammation must be reduced. And, at the same time, repair and regenerate the skin quickly. Phosphodipine, salicylic acid, tea tree, mint and eucalyptus are just some of the ingredients to look for.

Acne at 40: natural remedies

Your best ally in severe adult acne is, of course, the dermatologist. On the other hand, to soothe the skin and try to counteract inflammation, some natural remedies can be useful against pimples at 40.

In particular, research must be directed to soothing ingredients such as aloe vera or chamomile, which can also be used on reddened areas of the face. Borage, horse chestnut and burdock leaves can help the skin in the form of soothing compresses.

Nutrition to eliminate chin acne at 40

Among the remedies for pimples and acne at the age of 40, nutrition cannot be missing. In fact, taking care of the skin from the inside is the best way to combat shiny and impure skin. Obviously, the best allies are fruits and vegetables, especially carrots, melon, apricot and pumpkin.

And if sweets, dairy products and fats are to be avoided, olive oil – together with fish – is an excellent ally thanks to the richness of Omega 3. Finally, to facilitate the motility of the intestine, fibers and lots of water are needed.

The extra help? That of food supplements. In particular, biotin, echinacea and glutathione are excellent against pimples at 40.

What to do if acne problems at 40 leave their mark?

Acne scars are a real problem even at 40. In addition to aesthetic treatments such as chemical peels or carboxytherapy, defeating pimples at 40 also means fighting aging.

Acne, in fact, can leave skin spots and discoloration, making the skin appear older. That is why the right strategy must foresee moisturizing and soothing, illuminating formulas. To be combined with exfoliation, essential to prevent the skin from thickening.

Discover in the gallery the best products to take care of pimples at 40 and late acne.

