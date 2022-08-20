‘Pin pon out, down with the worm!’: the Government of Nuevitas responds to the protests of its citizens

Nuevitas authorities organized an “act of revolutionary reaffirmation”as the regime calls its acts of repudiation, in front of the seat of the Government of that municipality of Camagüey, where on Thursday night there was a popular protest demonstration in the midst of an extensive blackout.

Several official profiles of the municipality shared videos where dozens of people, many of them wearing state institution uniforms, and carrying photos of Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel, marched down a town street shouting slogans typical of acts of repudiation. from the 1980s, such as “Pin, pon, out, down with the worm!”

This demonstration took place in response to the massive protest that took place on Thursday night, when hundreds of people marched through the streets of that city in the middle of a blackout. screaming “Freedom!” and “Díaz-Canel, singao, the people are tired!”.

According to several videos circulating on social networks, Numerous residents would have concentrated before the municipal government to demand the reestablishment of the electrical service.banging pots and pans and even singing the national anthem.

According to the independent media from Camagüey Cuban Timewhich confirmed the facts, The residents complained that for a week there have been power cuts between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM, which, together with the summer heat and mosquitoes, prevents most from falling asleep.

“The neighborhoods that joined the demonstration are known as Pastelillo and Cantarrana, which, accompanied by more people from the city, came to the municipal government headquarters to express their disagreement with the situation they are experiencing,” the report said.

“As has happened on other occasions, after a while the service of the current was restored. So far there is no information on the presence of police officers, Internet outages or any other repressive action against the inhabitants of Nuevitas,” he added. Cuban Time.

In Nuevitas there have been several protests since last July 31 there was anotheras confirmed later by the DeFacto verification project, of the independent digital media The touch. Similar events have been reported in the social networks themselves during August in that population, as well as in other territories of Camagüey.

Demonstrations of discontent are increasingly numerous throughout the Island. On the same Thursday night, another cacerolazo would have occurred in Luyanó, a Havana municipality of Diez de Octubre, according to other reports on social networks.

Since June, massive protests have taken place almost daily throughout the island. In addition, the authorities themselves have acknowledged sabotage against state facilities, which have been set on fire, while posters with phrases against the regime have become common in public places throughout the country.