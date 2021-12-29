Pinamonti and Pirola, Inter’s 45 million raise to get to Scamacca. Duel with Juve

From the pitch to the transfer market, it is always a duel between Inter and Juventus. This time the subject of the dispute is the Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca: for Allegri it is the perfect profile for his Juventus, but the Juventus coach will have to contend with the Nerazzurri, who started on the counterattack for the black-green striker.

Assessment

Inter values ​​the player’s card at around 40-45 million, which is a higher valuation than that of Juventus, ready to put 35 million on the plate for Dionisi’s battering ram. The bianconeri would like to replicate the Locatelli deal, or a deferred payment, perhaps adding a U23 player to lower the cash quota as much as possible. Sassuolo, which after the sale of Boga does not need to sell, hopes to fuel an auction. And here Inter enters the scene, ready to play two very important cards.

Inter counterparts

Zhang’s company is willing to exceed 35 million, approaching Sassuolo’s 40-45 million. Marotta and Ausilio have in their hands an important card to play, namely Pinamonti’s card. The forward, who is doing very well in Empoli, is very much liked by the CEO. neroverde Giovanni Carnevali. Inter values ​​Pinamonti about 20 million euros. Sassuolo’s other name is that of the defender Pirola, now on loan at Monza but already probed by Sassuolo in the past. He brings it back The Gazzetta dello Sport.