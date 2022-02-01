pinch yourself together at a party, backfire? – Free Daily

Backfire between Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino? From the photos and videos that have emerged in recent days it would seem so. Especially after the formalization of the end of the relationship between the showgirl and the hairstylist Antonino Spinalbese, from which Luna Marì was born. Further proof of the rapprochement with the Neapolitan dancer dates back to last night, Sunday 30 January, when the Argentine presenter and model celebrated with friends the birthday of one of her closest friends, Patrizia Griffini, better known as “La Pettinose” .

His sister Cecilia Rodriguez, Ignazio Moser and De Martino were also present at the private party, celebrated in a luxurious Milanese restaurant. Belen and Stefano, perhaps thanks to the festive air, threw themselves into one intriguing couple performance at karaoke. A performance in which it is clear how much the two are accomplices. In particular, they sang and danced to the notes of “Tu Vuò Fà l’Americano” by Renato Carosone.

The couple literally got it unleashed in the room. Everyone was particularly impressed by their knowing looks and winks. In short, Stefano and Belen had a lot of fun and seemed perfectly in tune. However, those directly affected have not shared these videos on their official pages. What’s going to be happening between them?

