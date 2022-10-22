Pineapple, a ‘basic’ that cannot be missing from your ‘healthy’ diet

Getty Images

Included in many slimming regimens, for its digestive and diuretic effect, pineapple is a fruit rich in vitamins and minerals with multiple health benefits. Like most fruits, pineapple has a moderate caloric content, so it can provide the necessary calories to our diet without increasing our weight. According to expertshelps the body to eliminate toxins, reduce body volume and get rid of the dreaded orange peel skin. Fruit in general is essential for a healthy and balanced diet, here we give you the best 15 fruit recipes to enjoy at the table.

As if this were not enough, the potassium and sodium it has help reduce blood pressure, contribute to the proper functioning of the liver and is a natural anti-inflammatory, that helps in conditions such as arthritis, sinusitis, sore throat and abdominal inflammation. Also, for people suffering from anemia is a perfect ally, since it facilitates the absorption of iron. Other foods rich in iron are legumes, go ahead and prepare these delicious stewed chickpeas to raise your levels of this mineral. Its absorption will be better if you have orange or kiwi for dessert.

And very important, It is a natural source of dietary fiber. What does this mean? That, among many benefits that it brings to our body, regulates intestinal transit and therefore prevents constipation. Pineapple has a higher fiber content than watermelon, melon, grape or tangerine, for example. Cooking is easier than you think and eating a varied and balanced diet is easier with these quick and easy Recipes: original and homemade dishes.

Thanks to its multiple properties and benefits, pineapple should be part of the ‘basic foods’ that should not be missing from a ‘healthy’ diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, among other foods. Remember that There are many ways to prepare it and include it in some of your favorite recipes. That yes, it recommended is its natural intake, such as fruit, because their nutritional properties are much better exploited. So you can enjoy its intense flavor in a rich fruit skewer, in a carpaccio or go one step further and use it as a ‘star’ ingredient in a starter or main course. For example, a chicken and pineapple skewer. Sounds good, right? Well here we leave you the recipe to prepare it in a moment: Chicken skewer with pineapple. Enjoy and take care.