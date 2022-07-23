Pineapple juices that help cleanse the lungs

The human body is made up of various structures that allow its functioning; Among them, five organs stand out whose function is vital for survival, these are the brain, the heart, the liver, the kidneys and the lungs.

The latter are part of the respiratory system and basically fulfill this task, that of making breathing possible. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, an entity attached to the National Institutes of Health in the United States, Through this process, the bloodstream is oxygenated, this compound being necessary for the body to function properly.

For this reason, it is insisted on taking the necessary care measures to guarantee the good condition of the lungs, such as maintaining a healthy weight, trying to obtain the necessary nutrients from food and performing regular physical activity. It is also important to keep the respiratory tract and these organs clean.

Today there is a diversity of techniques at home and remedies that have benefits to take care of the lungs. Before putting these tricks into practice, health professionals should be consulted, to perform them correctly and considering medical indications.

One of the fruits that has become popular for its positive effect on health, especially for keeping the lungs in good condition, is the pineapple. It is a food that has a taste between sweet and acid, as well as being quite juicy. Additionally, its nutritional composition includes various elements that contribute to the well-being of the body, such as vitamins and minerals.

According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation, pineapple is part of the family of tropical fruits and is characterized by its contribution of vitamin C and iodine, hence its consumption is associated with the prevention of oxidative damage caused by free radicals on the cells.

In fact, pineapple can be used to relieve symptoms caused by respiratory conditions, such as cough or congestion. As they explain from Better with Health, This positive effect comes from an enzyme present in pineapple, which is called bromelain. Among the characteristics of this substance is its action to combat virus infections, as well as inflammation.

Along with other ingredients such as ginger, lemon and honey, pineapple can be used to prepare a syrup that improves these discomforts.. The recipe consists of extracting the juice from the pineapple and then processing it together with the other ingredients. It is advised to drink a quarter cup every six hours.

There are also techniques that can be helpful in clearing the airways. As indicated by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, these practices are called ACT, for its acronym in English, and have benefits for the body.

A simple technique to put into practice, explains the entity, is that of panting. To do this, the person must stand in front of a mirror and then perform the conscious breathing process in an accelerated way. This is breathing in and out quickly, so that the glass fogs up with your breath.

Other options to promote lung health are eucalyptus sprays. According to Better with Health, this plant has a positive action to relieve the symptoms of respiratory conditions due to its effect on reducing inflammation.

To do this, you must heat a pot with water and once it reaches the boiling point, add the eucalyptus leaves. While it is hot, you should put your face over the water, keeping a considerable distance, and inhale the steam that results from the preparation.