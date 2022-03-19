Pineda, Tigres agree for one year (sources)

LAKELAND, Florida – The same day the Tigers confirmed Eduardo Rodríguez at the top of their rotation, they closed on the addition of one more veteran to complete it. Right-hander Michael Pineda and the Tigers spent Friday night agreeing to the terms of a one-year deal, a source told MLB.com.
The contract includes a base salary of $5.5 million with another $2.5 million in potential incentives, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The Tigers have not confirmed the deal.
Pineda is the fourth pitcher the Tigers have signed this week, and the second with a major league contract. Detroit signed left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to a $13 million, two-year deal on Thursday after adding starters Chase Anderson and Wily Peralta to minor league contracts with non-rotating invitations to major league camp.
While Anderson and Peralta are depth additions, Pineda is expected to enter the rotation immediately once he passes his physical to complete the deal. The 33-year-old is a veteran of eight seasons in the major leagues, the last three with the AL Central rival Twins.
Pineda posted a 9-8 record and a 3.62 ERA last year in 21 starts and one relief appearance. He improved after the All-Star break, going 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA, and went 0-5 with a 1.85 ERA in the final month of the season. His strikeout rate decreased as the season progressed, but his strikeout-to-walk ratio improved.
For the season, Pineda finished well despite an increase in his hard hitting rate, from 32.1 percent of balls in play in 2020 to 46.7 percent last year, well above his 37.9 percent career rate. . Likewise, his average exit speed went from 86 mph in 2020 to 91.2 mph last year. Despite all that, his home run rate remained low around his career averages, allowing 17 homers in 109 1/3 innings.
Pineda’s deal ends what had been an exhaustive search for one more incumbent. Executive vice president and general manager Al Avila said Thursday that the Tigers had made an effort for fellow free agent Zack Greinke, who has finally returned to his roots with the Royals in a one-year, $13 million deal. Money wasn’t the issue, Avila said, but the Tigers couldn’t counter Greinke’s desire to return to his original organization and train closer to home.
The Tigers also explored the trade route, and were linked with interest in Oakland starters Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas. However, Avila emphasized that they did not want to mortgage their farm system to fill a spot in the rotation.
“We’re not really motivated to trade the farm right now,” Avila said Thursday. “I think we’re still a team that’s growing. It’s taken a lot of work and time to build the farm system. So we’re going to be very careful. Now, if there’s a trade to be made that makes a lot of sense to us, we’re not afraid. trading one or two prospects. But we’re going to be careful.”
In a rapidly shrinking pitching market, Pineda was a relatively low-risk addition, allowing the former All-Star to try to rebuild his value as the Tigers gain experience for a rotation that includes young talent Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning. All three were rookies last season, and they have a combined 91 major league starts.
Pineda will likely push left-hander Tyler Alexander back into the bullpen while allowing prospects Joey Wentz and Alex Faedo to earn more minor league work before becoming options for the season’s call-ups.