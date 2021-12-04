Pininfarina, the tractor for New Holland is futuristic – Tech

Pininfarina is a brand that uses its great experience in the world of design to arrive at very different projects. No longer ‘specializing’ in dream cars, the Italian company creates interest wherever it puts its hand. As in the case of the partnership with New Holland, which materialized in the conception of the concept Straddle Tractor.

In this case we are talking about a tractor capable of satisfying the very particular requests of wineries that deal with narrow vineyards, typical of the French regions: Champagne, Médoc and Burgundy. The wines of the highest quality of those areas are based on rows less than one and a half meters wide, on steep and often narrow slopes. Currently the harvest is done by hand, and the tractors struggle to operate without sacrificing important agricultural resources. The Pininfarina concept, on the other hand, is’straddling‘: therefore allows you to work more easily. The model has large windows, to have excellent visibility conditions also from the side, and comfort is ensured by a rotating seat and wooden elements in the passenger compartment, which should give a sense of peace to the driver.

The tractor front design combines functionality and style. Inspired by the shape of a champagne flute – tall, wide at the top and tapered at the bottom – is a reference to premium winemakers who might be interested in the model. The overall exterior design is distinguished by fluid and dynamic lines of automotive inspiration. The exposed frame gives it a sporty look. The shape of the cab, inclined in the direction of travel, adds dynamism to the vehicle.

“We have put to good use our skills gained in more than 90 years of car design by combining a unique and unmistakable style with top-level performance, always keeping human experience at the center. In New Holland we have found a partner who shares our values ​​and our innovation-oriented approach; we are convinced that the new concept will be able to mark the future direction of this sector“, he has declared Kevin Rice, chief creative officer of Pininfarina.