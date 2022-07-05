Pink alert! The Barbiecore look prevails thanks to Margot Robbie and her leading role in the movie ‘Barbie’ | People | Entertainment

Since the first snapshots of a bubbling margot robbie What Barbiefor the movie of the same name due to hit theaters next year, there’s been a supremely pink makeover. came the barbie core.

Barbie is the unlikely muse of 2022. The antithesis of the laid-back, sober attitude that the pandemic brought, the Barbie look is all about looking prettier, but in pink. Margot has taken the lead, living her best ‘blonde life’ on the set of the film written by Greta Gerwig.

First image of Margot Robbie as the Barbie doll in the cinema

The Australian actress has been photographed wearing flared jeans and a pink vest; and skating in skintight sportswear in all 80s neon hues. Ella’s Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, has matched her vibrant look, sporting a cool bleached hairstyle to suit her ‘plastic’ pair of she.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, at the premiere of ‘Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink’ on June 27, 2022 in New York City. Photo: AFP

The pink flash has not been left alone in the studios. the lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they seem to rival the screen duo. At the premiere of the new Machine Gun Kelly documentary, Life In Pinkthe couple dressed every inch of fabric like a real-life Barbie and Ken, wearing pink from head to toe, literally.

Barbie and Balmain want toys to be the new frontier of the fashion world

Both wore London-based designers’ offerings for the occasion: Megan in creations by Nensi Dojaka, and MGK in rising star Chet Lo. The next day, Megan continued her Barbie-inspired looks with metallics from The Andamane, which she wore with a mini crystal-embellished L’Alingi bag.

Other celebrities who are channeling Barbie include kim kardashianwho traded in his black gothic Balenciaga lycra for a pantaboots (boot-top pants) in pastel pink in early June, sweetened with a cropped zip-up sweatshirt and encrusted Balenciaga Hourglass bag.

Ryan Gosling, tanned and with totally blonde hair, in the first appearance as Ken from Barbie

Photo: Shutterstock

While ‘Barbie Pink’ may be everywhere right now, the hue reportedly belongs to Pierpaolo Piccioli, when it comes to fashion. The creative director of valentine dedicated his entire collection of fall 2022 hot pinkwhich was developed in collaboration with Pantone.

It’s the perfect pink for #barbiecoreas evidenced by the countless stars who have worn pieces from the renowned designer’s collection.

Sebastian Stan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York. Photo: AFP

Glenn Close and Pierpaolo Piccioli on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo: JUSTIN LANE

Lizzo showed off a Barbie-esque look in a dress with a loose, flared skirt at the bottom, tights and mega platforms at a screening late last month; British-Indian actress Simone-Ashley (sex education, Bridgerton) channeled her inner Barbie at the BAFTAs; Dua Lipa has worn Valentino pink up and down the stage while on tour and sebastian stan Ken looked very pink at the Met Gala.

Dua Lipa on her tour of Europe was seen entirely in pink.

Photo: Quique Garcia

The main recommendation to achieve #Barbiecore? More is more. And if you need more inspiration, blast out Aqua’s Barbie anthem, barbie girlsand it will be ready.