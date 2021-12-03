Pink badges awarded to 15 Apulian hospitals: recognition for the promotion of gender medicine

In Puglia 15 hospitals received 32 “pink stickers” because they were judged to be “fit for women”. The Onda Foundation, the National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health, has awarded the awards for the two-year period 2022-2023 to hospitals that offer services dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the main pathologies affecting the female universe but also those concerning transversally men and women from a gender perspective.

There are a total of 354 Italian “Amici delle donne” hospitals. Puglia is ninth in this ranking, Lombardy first with 76 awarded hospitals.

Ten of the 15 Apulian hospitals awarded are in the Bari area, four of the ASL of Bari (Murgia Hospital in Altamura with three stamps, San Paolo Hospital in Bari with two, Di Venere di Bari and Umberto I di Corato with one stamp). The John Paul II Cancer Institute of Bari was awarded with three stamps. Two other stamps were awarded to the Policlinico of Bari, to the Monte Imperatore Korian Nursing Home in Noci, to CBH Presidio Mater Dei of Bari, Miulli of Acquaviva Delle Fonti and clinic Santa Maria di Bari.

For the Asl of Taranto, two health structures were awarded: the Santissima Annunziata hospital in the Ionian capital with two stamps and the San Pio da Pietrelcina hospital in Castellaneta with three stamps.

In Foggia, two stamps for the university hospital of Foggia – Ospedali Riuniti and three stamps for the Casa Sollievo della Soflievo in San Giovanni Rotondo. Finally, the City of Lecce Nursing Home was awarded with two pink stickers.