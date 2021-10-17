News

Pink bow for Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

One surprise after another: ten days ago they got married in secret and now their baby is born. The two actors of The Last World, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski became parents.

More than happy than ever, they had already declared themselves ready for the big event: “I’m terrified, but I couldn’t be happier. I’ll be the one to change the diapers, ”he said. She had been waiting for this moment for some time: “I want a child, I want to be a mother” she admitted two years ago and, in a recent interview with Vogue Australiareferring to motherhood, she confessed: “I’ve never been so excited in my life.”


It has not yet been made public the name of the child nor particular details and, considering the discretion that has always characterized mum and dad, we shouldn’t be surprised.

Even for the wedding, after all, everything has been known after the fact: no guests, the campaign as background. This is how they wanted their wedding: intimate and country. And top secret.
The new husband, guest of the The Late Late Show. “We fled to the countryside, just the two of us and a priest. And we did this thing. “

Among them was a real one love at first sight, shot on the set of The Last Word. They have never stopped since. First the announcement of the engagement, last September, then that of pregnancy and marriage. And now, the most beautiful: that of the arrival of their baby.

