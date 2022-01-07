pink enamel and chain that connects the little fingers

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the launch party of the unisex nail polish line created by him sported a coordinated manicure, as they often do.

Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly they are famous for their stylish couple outfit. The two have been together since spring 2020 and since then they have always been perfectly synchronized in outfits, with color combinations or choosing the same designer (Dolce & Gabbana is one of their favorite Maison). There was no lack of excess, for example when at the Billboard Music Awards in May the rocker even painted his tongue black to coordinate with his partner’s Mugler dress! The American actress and model since being with the rapper has adapted her wardrobe to that of her boyfriend. She explained to the New York Post that she is very influenced by his choices in terms of clothing, which is not only the most eccentric but also the most attentive to detail.

The coordinated looks of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

THE coordinated looks they have been part of the couple since the beginning, not only at events, but also during private outings. For example, they were paparazzi during a romantic dinner in Santa Monica with a matching outfit: checked jacket for her and the same pattern on his trousers, in the same colors (black-blue). And also on the occasion of the actress’s 35th birthday, the two celebrated by synchronizing the outfit: jacket with exposed bra, pants and red shoes for her, with the same shade taken up in the details of his look. During a trip to Disneyland, however, they were spotted wearing identical colored jumpsuits with Mickey ears.

But clearly it is on the red carpets and at the kermesse that they gave their best. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards they both sported black and white manicures. Instead at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 they coordinated in pink, including nails. Most recently, they stood out at the MTV Video Music Awards, establishing themselves as the hottest couple in the whole event. The singer wore a fiery red suit with very bright details, also adding glitter on the face. Her sweetheart blew everyone away with a long nude Mugler dress studded with sparkling crystals.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, passion for manicure

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave nothing to chance in their outfits: details are important, including make-up and manicures. In particular nails are a common passion and it is no coincidence that the rapper has also launched his own line of unisex nail polishes, designed to end up in the beauty houses of men and women. Just on the occasion of the party organized for the launch of the collection they indulged themselves with one decidedly colorful and eccentric couple nail art.

The 31-year-old and the 35-year-old sported the same couple manicure with shocking pink nail polishbut with the addition of long stiletto nails for her. The nail art was created by the artist Britney Boyce, who also explained step by step the method of realization of that work, whose main feature is the 3D effect, a structured and almost ‘raised’ result that gives a lot of texture to the manicure. . But the really original detail is the nail piercing applied on the little fingers of him and her, united by a chain!

Far from any preconception and stereotype, more and more men are demonstrating their creativity by experimenting with eccentric manicures or make-up. In Hollywood, fashion has been a big hit for some time: Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Jared Leto, Chris Hemsworth are great lovers of nail art. More recently, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have also given themselves to coordinated nail polish: he in particular is a big fan of colored nails and has launched (just like Machine Gun Kelly) his own line of nail polishes. Achille Lauro also usually paints his nails, especially black. For the singer, the boundaries, in terms of clothing and looks, are very blurred, there is no clear distinction between male and female. He himself usually mixes the two in the name of one freedom that has no boundaries, especially of gender.