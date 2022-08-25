Pink Floyd replays Money with the sale of its catalog

Pink Floyd exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, in 2017. Stefan Wermuth/REUTERS

The catalog of this mythical group of the 1970s and 1980s is likely to break all records.

After Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Pink Floyd enter the mad race to sell music catalogs. And the British group could still break a new record. The auction of their catalog is currently agitating the music world. The majors Sony Music and Warner Music are in the running.

But this acquisition also attracts funds like KKR, Oaktree and now Blackstone, according to the FinancialTimes. All these funds see music as a very lucrative asset for the next few years, thanks to the explosion of audio streaming platforms and social networks, but also to the use of music in series, films and advertisements.

The Blackstone investment fund has teamed up with Hipgnosis, a company managed by Merck Mercuriadis (a former manager of Elton John), to buy the many catalogs put up for sale by music stars. They have already got their hands on those of Leonard Cohen, Neil Young or even Justin Timberlake.

Over £400m

But the catalog of Pink Floyd, a mythical group of the 1970s and 1980s, risks breaking all records. It would be estimated at more than 400 million pounds sterling, or just under 500 million dollars, according to the British daily. Not only is Pink Floyd one of the biggest record sellers in history, but the band owns the rights to its recorded music. In 1973, he released his famous album Dark Side of the Moonwith planetary tube Moneywhich prophetically proclaimed: “Money it’s a gas, grab that cash with both hands and make a stash.”