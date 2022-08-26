pink is the color of fall winter 2022

“On Wednesdays we wear pink.” And on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays… At least, that seems to be the dictate of the season. With permission of the famous phrase from the movie Bad Girls we should extend this mandate fashion to every day of the week. And it is that, pink is the undisputed color of next fall/winter. The tendency barbie corewho has returned along with others must from the early years of the 2000s, takes another step in its viral expansion and takes over the pantone of the catwalk, turning the fuchsia tone into its maximum exponent. Prada, Loewe or Dolce & Gabbana have been some of the firms that have fallen for this tone. But, if there is a label that has embraced this spirit pinkthat’s Valentine. Pierpaolo Piccioli dyed his entire parade pink (stage included) creating the outfits most inspiring of the season in an ode to this pigment as a symbol “of love, community, energy and freedom”. So much so that, if the founder of the firm, Valentino Garavani, got us to talk about the famous red valentineassociating this tone automatically to the house in the collective imagination, its successor has done the same with that intense fuchsia that, between the insidersis beginning to be called rose valentine.

from left From left to right: Prada, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. imaxtree

As expected, the influencers have also launched to live life in rose. Waiting to see Margot Robbie turned into Barbie, the it-girls They have given us a small advance, at least as far as their outfits it means. Pink colors everything, turning the total looks in this tone in the great star of the street style. Glamor is part of the DNA of this color, perhaps for this reason, it is found in the sequin finishes and rhinestones his great allies. Precisely, that was one of the premises of Anne Hathaway’s minidress that led her to go viral on Twitter. But she is not the only one, the German Caroline Daur is also committed to wearing it in code bling-bling. Now, if you are looking to lower the intensity, we have also seen it at street level combined with jeansblack brushstrokes or a simple white t-shirtyes, always providing a dose extra of sophistication.

Caroline Daur Edward BerthelotGetty Images

chiara ferragini Edward BerthelotGetty Images

Anya Ziourova Christian VirigGetty Images

alexandra lapp Christian VirigGetty Images

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

our favorites

It’s time to put this trend into practice. Of course the tide pink It has not been long in coming and has already reached the hangers of countless brands. Yes, low cost included. you will see it flooding blazers finished off with feathers, masculine cut coats, shoes with a festive spirit and even sunglasses. Our great favorite? romantic cut dresses, especially, with puffed sleeves. A successful mix that also works perfectly on special occasions and that promises to become an essential in guest outfits next fall.