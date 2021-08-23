pink like Britney Spears today

The hot curves showcased by the leopard-print bodysuit and, left loose on the shoulders, a cascade of hair pink. Here is the new version of Britney Spears. The 39-year-old American pop star (who doesn’t look) has been defending her happiness for months, intending to live her love affair with the sexy personal trainer Sam Asghari. After months of media storm and speculation following the publication of the docu-film Framing Britney Spears, dedicated to the behind the scenes of her stormy existence, Britney Spears seems to want to reiterate the concept: I’m fine. And my pink hair is the perfect demonstration of that. We bet they will become one hair color trend for Spring Summer 2021?

The evolution of Britney Spears’ hair

The former Disney starlet debuted in front of the camera when she was still a child. Her hair evolution, from the beginning of her career until today, has been compelling: with naturally brown hair, Britney Spears has remained faithful to her color for a few years (you remember her brunette and with pigtails from collegiate in the mega hit Baby One More Time?). Then, the new millennium began and the ex-teenager became big, sexy and rebellious. In fact, at the beginning of the 2000s Britney says goodbye to brown hair and switch to lighter and lighter blond, making the hair very long thanks to the use of extensions. And if there were any sudden changes of course, with experiments such as jet black and dark chocolate brown hair, not to mention the radical shave decided by Britney in her most dramatic period of life, the singer remained fond of the look of the 2000s, keeping her wheat blond and long, wavy hair and voluminous from a little mermaid. Who knows how long his pink period will last.

